Jimmy Butler Rockets Trade: Eric Gordon Weighs In

The Houston Rockets have been in the hunt to acquire Jimmy Butler since September.

As I reported on September 23, Houston made an offer for Butler centered around Eric Gordon and fillers.

Just to clarify last tweet….Rockets are prepared to make a trade offer for Jimmy Butler in a package centered on Eric Gordon and some fillers. #minnesotatimberwolves #HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/k03y6Goegq — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 23, 2018

While Gordon was involved, a first-round pick and P.J. Tucker was also discussed.

Today, Gordon weighed in on all of the trade speculation. “All I can do is go out there and play,” Eric Gordon told The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

“The only tough thing is some of your friends always come to you with, ‘Do you think you’re gonna be traded?’ That’s the only annoying thing. At the end of the day I’m just a basketball player and I have to control what I can control.”

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor says that he’s not in a rush to trade Butler. “We’ve talked to teams,” Taylor told Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on “The Scoop.”