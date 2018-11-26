Joel Embiid and the New England Patriots Have Built a Friendship

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Brooklyn, New York for the second time this season on Sunday night. Since the team wasn’t in Philly on NFL Sunday, none of the Sixers players could watch their neighborhood Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants right next to the Wells Fargo Center. However, Sixers’ center Joel Embiid did get the opportunity to check out another New York football team on Sunday, as he made a quick pregame appearance at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. Except he wasn’t there to check out the New York Jets. Embiid was there to say hello to his friends of the New England Patriots.

Embiid’s relationship with the Patriots has grown over the last year or so. While Philly and Boston’s fans have been beefing in 2018, due to NFL and NBA circumstances, the relationship between stars and ownership in Philly and Boston has developed. Sixers’ part-owner, Michael Rubin is good friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which eventually led to Embiid getting involved with the Patriots, just like Kraft has been involved with the Sixers.

The entire situation is strange for Sixers fans to see, but it isn’t all that frustrating. After all, everybody knows that Embiid is an Eagles fan first. Not only did Embiid attend multiple Eagles games when he was available in the past, but he also cheered on the Eagles after their Super Bowl win while he was in attendance in Minnesota last winter. But as Embiid was around New Jersey this past Sunday, he went to go check in on his friends from Boston.

Embiid Makes an Appearance on the Patriots’ Sideline

Joel Embiid on the field for the #Jets #Patriots game with owner Robert Kraft. pic.twitter.com/7ZOenwdRYs — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 25, 2018

About an hour or so before kickoff, Joel Embiid was apparently spotted on the Patriots sidelines mingling with a few friends of his. No, the seven-footer didn’t have a moment with the Patriots golden boy, Tom Brady. But Embiid did have a sweet moment with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as the big man shook hands with the coach.

Embiid didn’t stay long, as he eventually had to get back to Brooklyn. Later on that night, the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center Arena. Like the Patriots, the Sixers took a win after defeating their opponent. Maybe, Embiid can take some solid words of advice from his New England fans about creating a dynasty in sports. After all, they are ahead of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference race right now anyway.