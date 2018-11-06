Former Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant Undecided on Future

Just a little over a month ago, Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant was the starting quarterback for the almighty Clemson Tigers. Although he wasn’t exactly doing a lousy job at his position, Clemson’s Head Coach Dabo Swinney decided that it was best if the Tigers rolled with Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and not Bryant.

Naturally, Bryant wanted out of Clemson. This isn’t a rare occasion as many quarterback’s transfers for personal gain. With Bryant not having much time left on his availability, he needed to make a move that works best for him. So, instead of competing with Lawrence all season long, Bryant decided that it was best if he transferred. There’s only one problem – He’s not sure where he wants to play just yet.

Where Has He Gone?

Two weeks ago, Bryant had the internet buzzing as he was spotted in the crowd watching the University of Kentucky and Missouri play. He’s also visited North Carolina, and Arkansas, and is rumored to have the interest of Baylor, and Louisville as well, according to College Football Talk.

Before his benching, Kelly was leading the Tigers with 36 completions for 461 yards, and two touchdowns. In 2017, he completed 65-percent of his passes for over 2,800 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He might not be a Heisman Trophy candidate, but he’s definitely one of the more intriguing prospects available with experience.

For a team that is one decent quarterback away from competing, Kelly Bryant is the guy they should be looking at. Although he enjoyed his trip to Mizzou as he stated they “checked all of his boxes” he is going to continue his college tours until he finds his ideal landing spot.

November Has Been a Busy Month so Far

This past weekend, Bryant had an official visit to UNC scheduled, where he watched them take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Before his trip to Greensboro though, Bryant made a pit stop at Auburn University, as he continues to just add on to his list of potential landing spots.

This weekend, Bryant has plans to take an official visit to Missippi State. There’s no telling where he may end up during the middle of the week as he could make yet, another pit stop for an unofficial visit. But after this week, Bryant will be left with one more official visit left for him to use up.

According to College Football Talk, Bryant has been in contact with the Florida Gators. Nothing is set as of now, but there is speculation that the Gators could be the fifth official visit for Bryant as his journey for his next school is soon. Bryant wants to be sure of his new team considering that he only has one year left to make everything right. Where will he end up?