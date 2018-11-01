LeBron James Calls Derrick Rose a ‘Superhero’

In less than a full day, Derrick Rose’s 50-point night last night has made waves that will likely go down in NBA history as one of the most inspiring comebacks ever.

D-Rose in tears as he leaves the floor 🙏 50 points. pic.twitter.com/cEDUQB50yi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2018

He led the Timberwolves in scoring–by far–and even broke his own personal best, seven years after his MVP season. This comes after injuries galore, being let go by teams, and nearly quitting the game entirely during a low point just last season.

Even before Rose secured the game by stuffing Jazz guard Dante Exum at the three-point line in the final seconds of the game, he was already in tears. He hadn’t had a game like this in years, and the emotions only amplified once the buzzer sounded–he was mobbed by his teammates as the Wolves came away with the win.

Kudos From the King

Twitter and Instagram erupted with emotional congratulations for the Bulls legend, who had he stayed healthy almost certainly would have become one of the greatest players the league had ever seen.

LeBron James chimed in (once he was done playing for the night, himself) with praise for the Wolves guard as well, calling him a “superhero.”

“That’s why our game is so unbelievable,” he said. “Even when a superhero is knocked down, he’s still a superhero at the end of the day. And Derrick Rose showed why he’s still a superhero.”

Still a Superhero

Rose was the youngest MVP in NBA history, winning the award for the 2010-2011 season at just 22 years old. He averaged 25 points per game along with nearly 8 assists per game that season, before tragically tearing his ACL in 2012.

So far this season he’s getting his best numbers since at least 2016, with nearly 19 points per game off the bench for Minnesota.

Last night certainly was a heroic one for Rose and an inspiring moment for the entire NBA. As injury can befall even the most talented and promising of players, Rose’s performance is proof that it’s possible to bounce back. It’s uncertain whether anything like this will happen again for the 30-year-old guard, but the example that he’s set has certainly already had an impact on countless players and fans.

