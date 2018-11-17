Indiana vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-1) are riding waves of momentum into a Big 12 matchup at home in Ann Arbor against the Indiana Hoosiers (5-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Michigan has won nine consecutive games dating back to September, including wins against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State before topping lowly Rutgers last week.

Head coach John Harbaugh is preaching to his team: not to look ahead to Ohio State.

“They score a lot of points and they’re really good on defense. They’ve always just been tough games with them. Two overtime games and a 20-10 game here in 2016. I’ve always just looked at them as a really tough opponent. They attack, they throw the ball downfield and have backs that run hard. They’ve always had a good line. Defensively, we feel like we know what they do, but they’re really good at covering up problems.”

Should the Wolverines knock off the Hoosiers, they will then prepare for the Buckeyes next week in the Horseshoe. Beyond that? The Big Ten Championship Game. It is likely Michigan controls its own destiny, and if it wins out, would have a case to be selected to the College Football Playoff if Alabama should somehow falter against either Auburn or Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Matchup to Watch: Indiana’s defense is not very good against the run. The Hoosiers allow 181.1 yards on the ground per game.

Michigan boasts one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, junior Karan Higdon. Higdon has rushed for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Wolverines.