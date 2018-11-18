Does Mitch Trubisky Have a Girlfriend? Is Bears QB Dating Anyone?

Mitch Trubisky does not appear to have a girlfriend, and if the Bears quarterback is in a relationship he has not made it public. Trubisky’s Instagram page is full of posts about football and his family.

Trubisky took a photo with Miss Illinois at a 2017 training camp practice, and the picture went viral. While some fans may have read into the photo, it was just a picture Trubisky took while she was attending training camp last year.

@Mtrubisky10 Thanks for taking the time to sign all the kids footballs and for the selfie! pic.twitter.com/qWNe2lQXdE — Miss Illinois (@MissAmericaIL) August 7, 2017

Trubisky is from Mentor, Ohio, a small town that the quarterback is proud to be from. The Bears quarterback spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times about the place where he grew up.

“It really is just a big, big family,” Trubisky told the Chicago Sun-Times. “When you’re proud of where you’re from, you just carry yourself in higher regards, and you continue to do the right thing, no matter where you are.”

Trubisky is so focused on football that he gave up social media for the offseason. The Bears quarterback has not posted anything on Instagram since September 13th.

“Me and [offensive lineman] Kyle Long have kind of agreed to that [social media],” Trubisky told ESPN this summer. “Just block it out to be myself and realize I’ve got a great opportunity. I’m trying to put all my focus and energy into this game and what I’ve got to do. Whatever anybody else says on the outside, whether it be positive or negative or hype or just trying to tear me down, it really doesn’t matter to me. I know who I am. I know what player I can be. And I know my role on this team.”

Extreme focus is nothing new for Trubisky. The Bears quarterback was a Mentor ball boy when he was growing up, and Mentor coach Steve Trivisonno noted he was only interested in football back then as well.

“He did it [ball boy] all the way through his eighth-grade year, which doesn’t always happen,” Trivisonno told the Chicago Sun-Times. “A lot of guys want to go sit in the stands and hang out with the girls as they get into junior high.”

Trubisky Purchased a House in Gurnee, Illinois, a Chicago Suburb

According to the Chicago Tribune, Trubisky purchased a $950,000 home earlier this year in Gurnee, Illinois. The six-bedroom, 5,577-square-foot home was once owned by former Bears wide receiver Mushin Muhammad. Trubisky’s real estate agent Erica Goldman explained what Trubisky was looking for in a home.

“My client, after an extensive search, chose his first Chicago-area home based on a number of factors. The deciding factor was the proximity to the Bears’ training center as so much of his time is spent there,” Goldman explained to the Chicago Tribune. “He also focused on the home’s location, with its convenient access to the expressways, city and airports to complement his lifestyle and influx of visiting friends and family. And as is the key with all of my high-profile clients, the most important factor was privacy and security, and this home met all of that criteria.”

Over the offseason, Trubisky spent some time living with fellow NFL quarterback Jared Goff. Prior to the summer, the Rams quarterback spoke about their California plans.

“I’ll be down in Newport. I’m staying with Mitchell Trubisky,” Goff said per CBS Sports. “I’m excited to spend some time with him, get down to Newport, hang out at the beach a little bit.”