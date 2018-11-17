How to Watch NC State vs Louisville Online Without Cable

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. NC State will look to add to their impressive 5-1 start, while Louisville will aim to improve upon their 2-8 record.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. Although ACC Network isn’t technically included in that bundle, you will get access to all of the ESPN channels and more importantly, the ESPN digital platforms.

This means that if you sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”, you will then be able to watch the game via WatchESPN (more info on that below) by signing in with your Hulu credentials.

Sling TV

ACC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

On Sunday, Louisville dismissed their head coach Bobby Petrino, and are currently under the guidance of interim head coach Lorenzo Ward. Ward spoke with the Courier Journal about the team’s strategy against NC State, and how he plans to simplify their defense.

“I just think we got to do what the kids can do, and I think that’s something that Coach (Brian) VanGorder and the defensive staff and I who have been in that room are trying to do,” he explained. “We want to make sure we do the things that those guys can do on defense, and that makes it simpler. If they understand what they’re doing, then they can play fast and it’ll be a simpler plan as far as what we do on defense.”

Several of the Louisville players are optimistic about Ward’s coaching style. “You can tell it’s a lot more lighthearted, a lot more energetic, a lot more geared toward enjoying it and having fun and teaching instead of pounding our legs and running and running,” said senior receiver Jaylen Smith.

“Like Coach Ward was preaching, just have fun, and see who’s going to fight this weekend,” added safety London Iakopo. “See who’s going to give it their all these last two weeks for us.”

NC State, meanwhile, intends to hone their defensive in the red zone. “If I want to be the good player like I say I want to be, I need to play like it,” Jacobi Meyers told 24/7 Sports. “I don’t feel like I had my best game [against Wake]. I don’t feel like a lot of receivers had their best game. If we want everybody to depend on us, then we need to pick it up.”

Reggie Gallaspy echoed Meyers’ sentiments. “I take a lot of pride [in short yardage situations],” he said. “We want to make sure we’re the best offense all around. Red zone is one of those things and short yardage is one of those things. We know all you need is about two maybe three or one yards to get a touchdown. So, you just give it all you can — you just go score and I take a lot of pride in it because we just want to get the guys off the field.”