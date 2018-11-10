Florida State vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

At 9-0, the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of college football’s last remaining unbeaten teams, but head coach Brian Kelly and the rest of the team will need to step up this week as they welcome Willie Taggart and the struggling Florida State Seminoles (4-5) into South Bend, Indiana in primetime on Saturday night.

Preview

The Fighting Irish will be without junior quarterback Ian Book, who sustained a rib injury in last week’s 31-21 road victory against Northwestern. Book was a long shot to play this week, and now that head coach Brian Kelly confirmed senior Brandon Wimbush will start again. Kelly told reporters this week the injury is day to day, and reports say Book will be available to play when the Fighting Irish travel to take on No. 13 Syracuse next week.

Book’s stellar season (1,824 yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions) thus far came at the expense of an underwhelming Wimbush earlier this season. Now, it is Kelly’s job to motivate Notre Dame into a complete-game performance to weather this unexpected storm.

“It seems like when this team is pushed, they really play well. So it’s my job now to get them to play with that sense of urgency for 72 plays, if that’s the average number of plays that you play. I think that’s what I’ve learned about this football team, is when they play with a sense of urgency, it’s a really, really fine football team.”

For the Fighting Irish, it is simple. With wins against Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Northwestern, win out and in you’re in the College Football Playoff.

Matchup to Watch: Florida State junior quarterback Deondre Francois has the talent to make Notre Dame fans uneasy on Saturday night. Francois was bad last week against Clemson with just 180 yards and an interception, but nobody has looked against the Tigers in weeks. Prior to last Saturday, Francois was having a good season — despite the team’s overall record — coming off a torn ACL which cost him all of the 2017 season.

Notre Dame’s defense will swallow the run, but can be vulnerable against the pass here. The Fighting Irish allow just 188.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the nation.