Ohio State vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Big Ten East is still up for grabs as Urban Meyer leads the No. 10 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1) into East Lansing to take on Mark Dantonio and the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Coming off a disastrous upset loss to Purdue in primetime in late October, Ohio State struggled mightily last week in a narrow five-point home win against Nebraska. The Buckeyes trailed the Cornhuskers for a good portion of the game, before smothering Scott Frost’s team with a better second-half performance.

Most of Meyer and the Buckeyes’ struggles this season have come on the road. Ohio State, led by Dwayne Haskins, who is still a Heisman Trophy candidate, barely squeaked by then-top 10 ranked Penn State by one point over a month ago.

Dantonio confirmed Brian Lewerke will start at quarterback this week for Michigan State, after returning in a 24-3 win against Maryland.

“Brian is our starting quarterback, I think you can go with that. That’s the foundation that he’s built here. I didn’t see any velocity issues relative to his arm strength. If he was hurt, he would not be playing.”

Lewerke initially injured his shoulder two weeks ago in a 23-13 home victory against Purdue. Freshman Rocky Lombardi performed mop-up duty, managing the Spartans to a 10-point win.

The discrepancy at quarterback is noticeable, but despite Haskins’ stellar play, it has been the Buckeyes defense which has failed the team. Allowing 49 points to Purdue ad 31 points to Nebraska, at home no less, isn’t a recipe for success.

Matchup to Watch: Michigan State boasts the 22nd total defense in the nation, allowing 325.1 yards per game. They are particularly stingy against the run, allowing 71.7 rushing yards per game, which will keep Haskins in the pocket and make it hard for Ohio State to sustain drives.