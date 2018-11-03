Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two weeks ago it was No, 2 ranked Ohio State, and last week it was No. 6 Texas. For two consecutive weeks, a Top 10 team has gone down in a flaming upset to a conference opponent on the road in a hostile environment.

Will the No. 8 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) make it three in a row? They head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3) on Saturday night.

Preview

The last time these two programs met in Lubbock, chaos ensued. In one of the highest-scoring wild West quarterback duels in college football history, future NFL draft picks Baker Mayfield (No. 1 overall in 2018) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 10 overall in 2017) respectively led Oklahoma and Texas Tech to a place only the greats have gone. The Sooners outlasted the Red Raiders 66-59 in a game still being talked about today.

“You look at the names and what they’re doing on Sundays right now and it’s incredible,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Guys playing on an elite level already early in their (NFL) careers and they’re all out there on one particular night all making plays that night.”

On paper, this game doesn’t look too much different than the one each entered in 2016.

Kyler Murray has been fantastic this season. The future Oakland Athletics prospect has completed 73.2% of his passes, compiled 2,329 passing yards and collected 28 passing touchdowns, including six on the ground in 2018. All while tossing only three interceptions.

Head coach Lincoln Riley, then in his first season as head coach, has done a tremendous job with Oklahoma on offense this season. In comparison, Kingsbury has his own passing gem to showcase. Alan Bowman ranks third in the nation with 344.4 passing yards per game. To contrast, Murray comes in at No. 15.

Matchup to Watch: Texas Tech ranks 94th in the country in total defense. Like usual, this game is expected to be a shootout, and the 77.5 over/under Vegas has set on the game might not do it justice. Oklahoma’s defense sits at a much more respectable 58th, comfortably at the middle of the pack, but still one of the best in the Big 12 overall.