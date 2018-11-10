Wisconsin vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Trace McSorley and the No. 20 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3) are looking to rebound when they welcome Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers (6-3) into Happy Valley for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Penn State defeated Iowa two weeks ago thanks to a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter, but followed that performance up with a colossal 42-7 disappointment in the Big House against, now, No. 4 Michigan. The loss took James Franklin’s Nittany Lions out of Big Ten title contention. Wisconsin has traded wins and loses in each of the past five games, trading a 31-17 loss to Northwestern with a 31-17 win against Rutgers in the past two weeks.

Surprisingly, it is the Badgers offense that enters this game as the more prolific of the two. Wisconsin averages 447.2 total yards for head coach Paul Chryst, in comparison to Penn State’s 429.1. That is due in large part to an astounding 273 yards on the ground per game.

Taylor’s rushing ability is on an elite level, with the likes of former Badgers running back Melvin Gordon, who has gone on to be a stud at the next level with the Los Angeles Chargers. Through nine games, the sophomore has 1,363 yards, which is No. 1 in the nation.

Matchup to Watch: The Nittany Lions offense following the Ohio State comeback has totally lost its preseason luster and mojo. Will the Badgers defense be able to slow down McSorley? Over the past three games, McSorley has failed to crack more than 220 yards and has one touchdown and three interceptions, but he has made up for it elsewhere.

McSorley is as much of a matchup nightmare with his legs as he is with his arm. If he can generate production — 170 rushing yards, three touchdowns combined in the prior two weeks before last week’s Michigan loss — the Badgers will have a difficult time slowing him down.