Ravens ‘Likely’ to Start Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals in Week 11

It seems Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco’s injury hasn’t progressed the way originally hoped. In turn, fans are likely going to see rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson make his first NFL start in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was the first to reveal the news.

As Hensley points out, the Ravens are unlikely to reveal their decision today, but Jackson should get the nod with Robert Griffin III mixing in.

While the Ravens probably won't name a starting QB today, the most likely scenario for Sunday is starting rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson and mixing in Robert Griffin III for some series and special packages. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 16, 2018

This comes due to Flacco’s lingering hip injury, which came to light prior to Week 10 and in turn, opened the door for Jackson to potentially start this game. The Ravens are obviously high on Jackson after swinging a deal to trade up in the NFL draft and select him. In three seasons at the University of Louisville, Jackson threw for 69 touchdowns and racked up an impressive 4,132 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Jackson also saw extended work in the 2018 preseason as well, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more, but completing just 50 percent of his passes over five games. The struggles with accuracy are obviously a concern and something to monitor if he does draw the start.

Key Game for Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens find themselves in a tough spot entering Week 11, losing three straight and four of their last five games. In turn, they’ve fallen to 4-5 on the season and are looking up in the AFC North at both the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). A win over the Bengals puts them right back on track in a push for the division title or at the very least a wild-card spot.

On the bright side, the Bengals have struggled against quarterbacks, allowing 2,911 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to the position this season. They’ve also given up 183 rushing yards and three scores on the ground to opposing signal callers.

