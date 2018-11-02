Robby Anderson Fantasy: Jets’ Receiver Is Questionable for Week 9

The New York Jets are preparing for what looks like is going to be a tough week on offense. Not only is Quincy Enunwa dealing with an ankle injury, but their breakout speedster Robby Anderson is still dealing with his own ankle injury as well. Last week, Anderson was ruled out from the Jets matchup against the Chicago Bears. This week, he remains questionable as the Jets are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on the road.

The good news regarding Anderson is that he was in attendance at practice on Friday, and was suited up. The bad news is that he wasn’t a full participant with the team. Anderson was only involved in side workouts for the media portion of practice, according to official New York Jets reporter, Eric Allen.

Seeing as though the Jets were only able to put up 10 points against the Bears last week, they are going to do everything that they can to get Anderson and Enunwa back into the lineup. Chances are, Anderson is going to be a game-time decision. He is trending in the right direction as he was absent from practice on Thursday, but it’s tough to assume that he will be a lock to play this week against Miami.

Who Should You Look for to Be a Temporary Replacement?

If you own Robby Anderson, chances were you found a replacement last week. Just in case that replacement was underwhelming or reached a bye week, we can try something different. It’s hard to assume that Enunwa will be back this week, so it’s not the safest call seeking to pick him up as a temporary replacement for Anderson.

Last week, Jets receiver Deontay Burnett caught all four of his targeted passes for a total of 61 yards. He averaged an impressive 15.3 yards-per-catch on the afternoon. Next in line was Jermaine Kearse, who only had three catches for 30 yards. Despite not having a ton of production, Kearse did have a ton of looks from Darnold. In fact, he was targeted ten times against Chicago, which led all Jets receivers for week eight.

It’s easy to say Deontay Burnett would be more reliable, but Kearse is getting the looks. For fantasy purposes, the better gamble would be to play Kearse if Anderson and Enunwa end up being ruled out. It’s tough to assume that he will have a big week, but the Dolphins defense issues a much easier matchup than the Bears do.