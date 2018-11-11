Sammy Watkins Fantasy: Is the Chiefs WR out for Week 10?

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were going to be the team that would be responsible for getting a ton of upside from the fifth-year wide receiver, Sammy Watkins. Ever since he’s been drafted to the NFL, Watkins has struggled to hit his stride in the pro’s. Granted, his lack of production in the past has a lot to do with his injury concerns over the years, but it seemed like Watkins was starting to lean towards being a first-round bust.

In year five, Watkins may very well be on his last chance. He’s now on his third team in five years and only has one season of exceeding over 1,000 receiving yards to show for. And although he was a touchdown machine in Los Angeles last year, they weren’t willing to keep him around for much. Therefore, Watkins ended up on the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes.

It took a while, but it was finally beginning to look like Mahomes and Watkins were finding a connection. Two weeks ago, Watkins caught eight of nine passes, for 107 yards and two touchdowns, in a tight game against the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have an encore the following week, though. As Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in week nine, Watkins wasn’t responsible for any. In fact, he only caught five passes for 62 yards. And to top it all off, Watkins was seen limping after the game, which forced him to have limited practices pretty much all of last week. Now, his game status for Sunday is questionable during week ten.

Is Watkins Expected to Play?

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is unlikely to play today vs. the #AZCardinals, sources say. It’s mostly a precaution, and Watkins should be fine next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Watkins is not expected to play. Don’t rule him out just yet though. Last week, there were instances where injury statuses changed within the 90-minute window for when final reports are supposed to be in. It seems like Watkins would be able to play, but the strength of opponent doesn’t really make the Chiefs beg for help.

This week, the Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals, which doesn’t require Sammy Watkins in order to win. They will be just fine without their WR2. So, if the matchup were tougher for Kansas City, then Watkins may push through. But since the Chiefs are a heavy favorite to win, their best bet is to keep Watkins healthy for this week, but trot him back out there next week.

You shouldn’t rule him out yet for fantasy, but it’s not looking good. Unless you have Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill, just fade all other Chiefs wide receivers, those two guys, plus Kareem Hunt will take up a majority of the fantasy points from the offense on Sunday.