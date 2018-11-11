Seahawks vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After suffering their first loss of the 2018 season last week, Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams (8-1) look to rebound when they host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) in a clash of NFC West teams at The L.A. Coliseum as Week 10 action continues on Sunday.

Preview

The Rams fell to the New Orleans Saints last week 45-35, a game where they went down 17 points in the first half. After attempting a ferocious comeback, eventually tying the game at 35-35, Drew Brees and Michael Thomas connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass and New Orleans eventually pulled away at the very end.

The last time Los Angeles played Seattle on October 7, a narrow 33-31 victory at CenturyLink Field. The Rams lost wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooker Kupp at separate points in that game because of concussions. Both have since returned, Kupp also working his way back from a knee injury, and both will be healthy entering Sunday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll understands the ridiculously imposing task his secondary has, attempting to slow down the Rams offense in a prime bounce-back spot.

“We have to work with the under coverage better than we did last (time). We gave up some stuff that they dumped off and made a lot of yards after the catch. A couple of those were tackles, but just deployment and stuff.”

Seattle’s offense will need to carry the team. Running back Chris Carson, with three 100-plus yard performances over the last five games, is a game-time decision with a hip injury. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) is set to play Sunday against the Rams.