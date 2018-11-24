WATCH: Michigan’s Shea Patterson Injures Knee Against Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson suffered a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Ohio State-Michigan matchup. Patterson was looking to avoid an Ohio State defender, and his leg appeared to bend awkwardly. Fox Sports reported Patterson was checked out and was going to try to come back into the game.

Patterson came back in for one play then exited the contest. Brandon Peters and Joe Milton came in for Patterson as Michigan quarterback during his brief absence.

Patterson sustained a torn knee ligament while he was the quarterback at Ole Miss back in 2017. After a slow start, Patterson played a key role in Michigan being a contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has praised Patterson throughout the season.

“The fact that he makes really good decisions when he throw the ball, he throws really accurate balls and sees the field really well,” Harbaugh said per 247 Sports. “From the first game he played here, that was really evident with him that there’s not a lot of times where it could’ve got intercepted. He commented midseason, ‘that was the first ball I could remember that could even have a chance to be intercepted.’ The fact that he makes really good decisions and throws the ball really accurately.”

It will be interesting to see what the College Football Playoff committee does with the Wolverines. Michigan has now lost two games and will not play in the Big Ten title game. Not only did the Wolverines lose, but they were blown out against Ohio State. We will see how far Michigan drops when the latest playoff rankings are released on Tuesday.