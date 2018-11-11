Sony Michel Fantasy: Patriots RB Has ‘Good Chance’ to Return Week 10

The New England Patriots may not need any help right now, but they will sure get it. The team received some good news this week regarding their rookie running back, Sony Michel. After missing a couple of games due to a knee injury, Michel is expected to find himself back in the Patriots lineup as they take on the Tennessee Titans during week ten.

The last time Michel saw the field, he was only able to manage four carries for 22 yards. During the week before that though, he saw a heavy workload of 24 carries for 106 yards, and two touchdowns, which was a very different approach by Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick. It’s rare that Belichick utilizes a heavy dosage of one running back, but it seemed to work out well.

Unfortunately, Michel’s knee wouldn’t hold up. Although he’s questionable to make his return for week ten, it looks like the Patriots are leaning towards playing him. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Michel has a ‘good chance’ of getting back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Titans.

All in on Michel for Week 10?

There is a good chance that the #Patriots have RB Sony Michel (knee) back in the lineup today, source said. He’s missed the last two games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

How should Sony Michel fantasy owners approach him this week? Should they give him a game to get back into the swing of things? Or is Belichick going to get back to giving Michel his average amount of carries that are within the 18-24 range? Honestly, I’d bank on it.

The Patriots don’t have a lot going on for them in their backfield. Although Rex Burkhead is trending up, he’ still out with a neck injury. Jeremy Hill now sits on the Injured Reserve, and James White and Kenjon Barner haven’t had too much action on Sunday’s.

In fact, Michel’s biggest competitor for Sunday’s game isn’t even a running back. It’s wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson. Over the last two weeks, Patterson took on 21 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. So, if anybody is going to cut into Michel’s production, it’s going to be Patterson. Will Michel’s stock take a significant hit? Probably not.

I wouldn’t expect to see Michel take on any more than 15 carries on Sunday, though. Chances are, there will be a healthy rotation going on between Michel, White, and Patterson. It won’t last for long beyond this week though. Once Michel is one-hundred percent, he more than likely gets his usual role as a bell-cow back.