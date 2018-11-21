Thanksgiving NFL Football Games To Watch On TV Thursday

Four major football games will be played on Thanksgiving Day tomorrow!
There are a couple of rivalry games on TV withthe Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys playing in the afternoon game. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will play in the earlier game.
The red-hot New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will play in the night game.
Below are all of the television listings for Thursday afternoon:
Chicago Bears (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Washington Redskins (6-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at New Orleans Saints (9-1)
Time: 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
