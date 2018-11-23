Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson PPV: How to Order The Match

There are plenty of pay-per-view ordering options for Tiger vs. Phil. The majority of viewing options will cost fans $19.99 with the 4k choice running $10 more at $29.99. You do not need a cable subscription to watch the big event. Bleacher Report is offering the same $19.99 option to watch Woods and Mickelson square off on mobile devices, desktop or through streaming sticks.

The event is commercial free and both golfers will be Mic’d up. Fans will be able to hear the golfers speak with each other or their caddies between shots.

Here’s a detailed look at your pay-per-view options for Tiger vs. Phil.

Tiger vs. Phil: PPV Ordering Options Without Cable

As we previously mentioned, those without cable can order the match through Bleacher Report. This will allow you to watch it on your phone, computer or through your TV on the Bleacher Report Live app via a number of different streaming sticks. Here are your viewing options courtesy of Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report Live is available on mobile, desktop and connected devices. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, go to br.live, or look for the Bleacher Report Live app on your connected device…Search for the Bleacher Report Live app on the following: Apple TV (4th generation+), Roku Express & Roku Express+, Roku Streaming Stick & Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Click here to order the Tiger vs. Phil pay-per-view from Bleacher Report.

Tiger vs. Phil: DirecTV & AT&T U-Verse Headline Cable/Satellite Ordering Options

Fans using a number of different cable or satellite providers can also order the golf match. AT&T is one of the sponsors so it makes sense that both DirecTV and AT&T are pushing the pay-per-view.

DirecTV users can order using their remote or by calling 1.800.531.5000 where you can use the automated system to order the match. Click here for more info on purchasing the match through DirecTV.

If you are an AT&T U-Verse subscriber, you can order the match on channel 1101. AT&T provides these detailed instructions on how to order.

01. Launch the interactive PPV schedule on Ch. 101 or 1101 for HD. 02. View and scroll through a calendar of upcoming events. 03. Select the desired event to order, then press ‘OK’ to rent. 04. Tune into the event’s channel at the scheduled start time, since you will not be able to rewind what you missed. 05. Find out what’s coming to Pay-Per-View this month on Ch. 101 or 1101 for HD.

Tiger vs. Phil: Additional PPV Options

AT&T may be a sponsor but it is not the only cable option. Here’s a list of some of the other top providers that you can order the pay-per-view event on. You can either order the match on your phone or by calling your cable provider. Here’s a full rundown of pay-per-view options per Bleacher Report.