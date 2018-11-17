Trevor Lawrence Is More Advanced Than Peyton Manning Was, Says QB Coach

The rise of Clemson Tigers’ quarterback, Trevor Lawrence came right on time. It was the big story in college football back in September. Clemson started the season off with Kelly Bryant under center, but they realized that their true freshman gunslinger was truthfully better and ready to step up and take on the challenge.

That’s nothing new to Lawrence – being ahead of his time. Back in High School, before he was even a freshman, his coaches couldn’t wait to get him on the team. Practically the same situation in High School also happened in college. Lawrence was gifted with a tremendous arm, but his knowledge and preparation of the game are what takes him over the top.

There are plenty of quarterbacks out there, who have the talent to be great. But sometimes, many quarterbacks miss taking their game to the next level because they aren’t mentally prepared to take a game over. In Lawrence’s case, he’s always studied the game. He’s learned from one of the best growing up. When Lawrence was learning the game of football, he took an interest in Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Peyton Manning.

Anybody who’s seen Peyton Manning plays knows just how advanced he is, mentally. He can read a defense like no other and was in total control of his offense from the start of the huddle until the ball is no longer in his hands. That’s the kind of quarterback Lawrence is, and he aspires to be even better. If you talk to Duke’s Head Coach David Cutcliffe, he will tell you that Lawrence may actually be more advanced than Manning was at this level.

David Cutcliffe Praises Lawrence

“Truth be told, Cutcliffe said, Lawrence is probably much further along than Manning was at this stage. The game has changed, and QBs arrive on campus far more prepared for big-time college football than they did 20 years ago. But the raw materials, they’re all there.” “What I see is unusual accuracy, unusual understanding of timing and getting the ball out of your hand,” Cutcliffe said. “Trevor Lawrence has incredible arm strength, but he also knows what he’s doing playing the game. And both of them are better athletes than people might think. They’re just big guys, but they move very well in the pocket.”

This week, the Duke Blue Devils travel to take on Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers. Cutliffe, who was once the quarterbacks’ coach at Tennessee, had the honor of coaching a young Peyton Manning. So, if there is anyone who can make a statement with such high praise for Lawrence, it’s Coach Cutcliffe.

Everybody can see that the influence is there for Lawrence. The truth is, Manning was his favorite player growing up. He’s the reason why Lawrence wears his No. 16 jersey. Despite Cutliffe’s claim that Lawrence may be further along than Manning was, Lawrence is going to remain levelheaded. All of the rewards for his excellent play haven’t gone to his head ever since he started, and a quick quote won’t have him getting started now.