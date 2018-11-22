Cavaliers Trade Tristan Thompson To Lakers Jokes Youtube

Tristan Thompson is packing his bags, he’s leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Well, if you believe Youtube parodies, then you believed the lede to my story!

No worries, Thompson is still gainfully employed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The above video was a parody of Thomspon and LeBron James embracing after last night’s game.

Here’s the actual video pre-game :

Here they are post-game:

LeBron James & Tristan Thompson shared a moment after the Lakers defeated the Cavs in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pvKuS8qF6o — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 22, 2018

James and Thompson won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

James made his return to Cleveland for the first time since signing with the Lakers this offseason.

James signed a 4 year-$154 million dollar deal with the purple and gold after leading the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances.