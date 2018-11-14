WATCH: Steelers’ Players Go through Le’Veon Bell’s Locker for His Cleats

The big story throughout the entire first half of the NFL season was whether Le’Veon Bell would show up to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers or not. As of Week 11, Bell hasn’t shown up to the team’s facility, nor has he responded to any of his coaches/teammates text messages. Therefore, Bell is officially ruled out for the rest of the year.

How do Steelers players feel about it? It’s unclear. While some players earlier in the season felt a bit angry towards Bell for not showing up. Others have continued to support his fight as he seeks for a contract that suits his wants and needs. Unfortunately, Bell will not get that this season as he refused to sign his franchise tender before the trade deadline, and before the start of this week.

Now, Steelers players are going through Le’Veon Bell’s locker. Apparently, his name has been removed, and his future former teammates have sorted through his stuff, and are taking his cleats. Fortunately, somebody was there to film it, as the players were clowning around and sending a sarcastic ‘thank you’ to Bell for the cleats on Twitter.

Check It Out

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Bud Dupree decided to try on Le’Veon’s ‘Jordan’ cleats, as he smiled at the camera and thanked him for what is apparently his now. After everything that has gone down over the last few months, it’s pretty much all but confirmed, from Bell himself that he won’t play for the Steelers ever again.

Now, Bell will patiently wait for the 2019 offseason to get here so he can test the free agency market for the first time in his career. He won’t come cheap, as he is in search of a monster contract that involves a ton of guaranteed money. But seeing as though there are plenty of teams out there in need of an offensive weapon like Bell, there’s a good chance that he will get exactly what he wants. It just won’t be in Pittsburgh.