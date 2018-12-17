Lakers Trade Rumor: Brandon Ingram For Anthony Davis?

The theory of Anthony Davis being traded for Brandon Ingram is continually being discussed!
As reported via Heavy.com earlier this month, a league source shared that any deal for Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles would include current Los Angeles Lakers forward, Brandon Ingram.
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports that a league executive indicates that that line of thinking is possible:
“I think they wait until the summer to look into a big move involving a player like Ingram,” an NBA agent told Pincus. “That gives them more time to get the best deal.”
An NBA executive agreed, calling Ingram the “1-A in a package for a big-time player [after the season],” suggesting names like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards or CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers for Los Angeles. “[Josh] Hart or [Kyle] Kuzma would probably need to be the 1-B.”
Also Per Pincus’ source:
“[Ingram] will probably be traded at some point, whether it’s for a second or third star,” another NBA front-office executive said.