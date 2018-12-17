Lakers Trade Rumor: Brandon Ingram For Anthony Davis?

The theory of Anthony Davis being traded for Brandon Ingram is continually being discussed!

As reported via Heavy.com earlier this month, a league source shared that any deal for Anthony Davis joining the Los Angeles would include current Los Angeles Lakers forward, Brandon Ingram.

“Any deal for AD, obviously, is going to have to include Brandon Ingram as the principle player being shipped out,” says source…. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/t0OBlpU4IW — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports that a league executive indicates that that line of thinking is possible:

Per Clutchpoints:

“I think they wait until the summer to look into a big move involving a player like Ingram,” an NBA agent told Pincus. “That gives them more time to get the best deal.” An NBA executive agreed, calling Ingram the “1-A in a package for a big-time player [after the season],” suggesting names like Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards or CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers for Los Angeles. “[Josh] Hart or [Kyle] Kuzma would probably need to be the 1-B.”

Also Per Pincus’ source: