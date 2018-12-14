Philadelphia 76ers Are ‘Outlier’ Team For Anthony Davis Says NBA Insider Chris Sheridan

Anthony Davis rocking a Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics jersey sounds epic.

What about a Philadelphia 76ers uni?

Don’t sleep on Philly, says NBA insider, Chris Sheridan.

“I’ve been told that they are a outlier team,” Chris Sheridan told Scoop B Radio.

“They’re not out the picture but they’re not an A-list. Even though they have Jimmy Butler, they need a shooter, but they’re not done making deals.”

The NBA and league fanbase may want to renew the Celtics/Lakers rivalry, as well.

“They won 16 in a row going into the playoffs,” he said.



“Being that they are a outlier now doesn’t mean they’ll be one at the end of the season.”

More from Sheridan via Scoop B Radio: