Philadelphia 76ers Are ‘Outlier’ Team For Anthony Davis Says NBA Insider Chris Sheridan

Anthony Davis rocking a Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics jersey sounds epic.
What about a Philadelphia 76ers uni?
Don’t sleep on Philly, says NBA insider, Chris Sheridan.
“I’ve been told that they are a outlier team,” Chris Sheridan told Scoop B Radio.
“They’re not out the picture but they’re not an A-list. Even though they have Jimmy Butler, they need a shooter, but they’re not done making deals.”
The NBA and league fanbase may want to renew the Celtics/Lakers rivalry, as well.
“They won 16 in a row going into the playoffs,” he said.
“Being that they are a outlier now doesn’t mean they’ll be one at the end of the season.”
More from Sheridan via Scoop B Radio:
“Problem with Davis is that he has two years left of his contract. That makes the Pelicans have the leverage. Same thing with the Spurs, having the leverage over Kahwi. Greg Popovchi had the final day in that situation. Stuff may go down in February but I think stuff is going to go down around draft time. NBA teams will have loads of cap space because of contracts over the years. All these guys coming off of contract is going to create the craziest free agency over the summer.”