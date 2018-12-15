Carmelo Anthony News: Something ‘Happened’ Between Houston Rockets & Melo Says Analyst

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets may have had a “falling out,” which could have led Melo and the team to part ways.

NBA analyst Chris Sheridan chatted with me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast last week and says that something happened between the team that “they don’t want out yet.”

“Still trying to figure that out,” Sheridan said via Scoop B Radio.

“I got some info about that in Brooklyn but I’m not going to share it right now. That’s actually a story that I’m working on today. I was in the arena at San Antonio the night he disappeared. They were saying he’s out with the flu. And it actually was a flu bug going around the team. The coach stated that James Harden was sniffling and Chris Paul was too. So there really was a flu bug going around during that game.”

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony’s last appearance with the Houston Rockets came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.

A ten-time NBA All Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

So went wrong in Houston? “Something had happened that they don’t want out yet,” Sheridan told me.

“But Melo might end up somewhere around December 15 when players are trade eligible. So roster spots will open. So I think he should chill until the right roster spot is opened for him.”

Carmelo Anthony has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.