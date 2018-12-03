Chargers’ Keenan Allen Calls out an Analyst on Twitter

What is one thing that bothers famous athletes the most? It has to be when analysts make a prediction that said athlete believes is negative, and feels like there’s no way the analysis should’ve been that way. So when a famous analyst makes a bold claim, select athletes can’t wait to get on the field and prove them wrong. And if you’re Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, you can’t wait to not only prove them wrong, but can’t wait to get on Twitter to talk some more smack after the game.

The Chargers traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers this week. With both teams in the AFC playoff picture, it was a highly anticipated matchup for Sunday Night Football. The Steelers were coming off of a tough loss, and the Chargers were coming in hot despite being looked at as underdogs. For some reason, nobody had the Chargers winning against Pittsburgh. And nobody believed that Keenan Allen would continue to eat against the Steelers defense.

Long story short – Allen got the best of the Steelers defense and went off. Maybe a little extra dose of motivation on social media gave him an incentive to do so? Who knows. But here’s the story. Fantasy football expert, Adam Rank told his followers and viewers to beware of utilizing Keenan Allen this week. According to Rank, Allen wouldn’t see more than three fantasy points for the week. In Allen’s eyes, the challenge was accepted. And Adam Rank was entirely off.

Allen Had a Night

🧐 so much for this prediction. Buddy a genius for that! https://t.co/IZrvro9LgU — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) December 3, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they were going to take of business at home against the Chargers, but a second-half comeback for Los Angeles made sure that Pittsburgh never slept on them ever again just in case they meet each other in the postseason. And if these two teams possibly meet in the future, then the Steelers defense should probably lock up Allen.

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers looked for the veteran wideout all night long. He targeted Keenan Allen 19 times. Allen caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. As you can tell by the stats, Allen had well over three fantasy points for the week.

So with that, Allen wasted no time hopping onto Twitter and quote tweeting the NFL Fantasy Football account with Rank’s claim. Although Rank was way off, he was still a good sport about it as he sarcastically commented that he ‘nailed’ his prediction this week.