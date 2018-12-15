Browns Playoffs 2018: What Are Cleveland’s Chances to Make NFL Postseason?

The Cleveland Browns are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Browns fans, we are saying there is a chance, but that does not make it likely. Football Outsiders’ projections give the Browns a .5 percent chance of making the playoffs. Five Thirty Eight’s projection also give the Browns less than a one percent chance of making the postseason.

The Browns’ odds are not strong, but here is what Cleveland fans need to be rooting for. The first step is clear, the Browns need to win their remaining three games against the Broncos, Bengals and Ravens. This would allow the Browns to finish at 8-7-1.

The next step for the Browns is to either win the AFC North or secure one of two Wild Card spots. ESPN explained what needs to happen for the Browns to have a chance at winning the division title.

With three games left, the Browns trail Pittsburgh by two games and the Ravens by 1.5.

To win the division, the Browns would have to hope Pittsburgh loses all three (the Steelers own the tiebreaker over the Browns) and Baltimore loses one of two before the finale. The Steelers are reeling, with a porous defense and three losses in a row. Their next two games are against New England and New Orleans before they finish against Cincinnati. Which means Browns fans would be rooting for Hue Jackson to help Cincinnati find some magic against the Steelers in the finale.

The Browns Need to Either Win the AFC North or Secure the Final Wild Card Spot

With either the Chiefs or the Chargers likely to secure one Wild Card spot, the Browns are fighting the Dolphins, Ravens, Colts, Titans and Broncos for the final spot per ESPN.

The Chargers have the first wild card almost completely locked away. That leaves four 7-6 teams and one 6-7 team fighting the 5-7-1 Browns for the second wild card. For the Browns to get the sixth spot, Miami, Baltimore, Indianapolis and Tennessee would have to lose at least two, and Denver would have to lose once. The Browns could eliminate the Broncos on Saturday night with a win in Denver. In turn, Denver could eliminate the Browns. Which makes this a mini-playoff game because the losing team’s hopes are dead… The Titans, winners of their last two, play at the Giants, and at home against the Redskins and Colts. Browns fans will be watching that Titans-Giants game closely on Sunday. New York could be a major spoiler in the AFC South.

To summarize, the Browns need to win out then get a lot of help to have a chance at the NFL playoffs. Cleveland sits in a much better position than they have in a long time given they are still in the postseason picture with just three weeks remaining.

Here’s a look at the current AFC Wild Card standings. The top two teams will get the final two playoff spots in the conference.

AFC Wild Card Standings