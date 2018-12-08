DraftKings NFL: Optimal Lineups & Top Picks for Week 14

The NFL season won't slow down, and crunch time is quickly approaching as the playoff picture is starting to develop week after week. At this point in the season, it's not hard to tell which teams are contenders, and which teams are pretenders. From a fantasy standpoint though, there's plenty of value everywhere. Now that we are more than halfway through the season, we can figure out who can consistently produce in terms of fantasy football.

Just because select players let you down all season, doesn't mean that they can't have a good week here and there. We're going to dive into Week 14 and find the find the best value plays that will give you a bang for your buck. After all, you don't want to just pay for a name. So, while you're setting your early game slated for Sunday, keep in mind that everybody is playing. You want to be different and find the guy who will go off on your team, but not anybody else's.

That's what we're going to break down here. We will go over some of the best bargain plays, that issue high-upside for cheap. And I will also throw in some obvious cash plays for you grinders out there that need to know who is undoubtedly going to go off this weekend.

So, for those of you who are new to DraftKings, or maybe you even need a refresher, let's go over the rules real quick.

The Rules of The Game

DraftKings is pretty simple and straightforward. Although there are many different games, you can play, and slates you can get involved in, we are going to stick with the classic slate for Sunday, December 9th, 2018. Here is the full outlook of the 13 game slate that we will be going over this week.

- New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

- Carolina Panthers @ Cleveland Browns

- Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers

- Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

- New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

- New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- New York Giants @ Washington Redskins

- Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

- Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

- Denver Broncos @ San Francisco 49ers

- Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Oakland Raiders

- Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

Just like any Daily Fantasy platform, you are issued a salary for each individual contest. Each lineup will have $50k available. Every player will have a price tag on them based on their value each week. For this slate, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is the most expensive, while the Oakland Raiders defense is the cheapest. You cannot exceed the $50k salary, but you also don't have to use it all up.

While I suggest using up the majority of the $50k salary, you don't have to if it isn't necessary. In GPP games, the idea is to find the cheapest players with low ownership percentage and high ceilings. If you figure that out, then you most likely won't go over the limit. Don't make that second-guess your picks. Just because you still have money available, doesn't mean it needs to be spent. If you love your lineup, roll with it.

Okay, enough chit-chat, let's get into this.