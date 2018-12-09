Isaiah Crowell Fantasy: Will the Jets RB Play Week 14?

The New York Jets are going through some tough times right now in 2018, but really, what else is new? Along with having a lousy record, the Jets have been dealing with some critical injuries. One being their rookie quarterback Sam Darnold missing a few weeks. This week, the Jets were expecting to be without Isaiah Crowell. And let’s not forget that with all of their struggles, the head coach’s job is on the line as well. The Jets are finished this year, but at least fantasy football season is still alive. Well, at least for some.

With fantasy playoffs here or approaching, every single player on your lineups matter. Therefore, it’s tough to take any gambles on injured and questionable players. The Jets don’t have too many players that are very valuable when it comes to fantasy football, but their running back Isaiah Crowell has been a player on the Jets that has made some sort of impact on fantasy teams.

With only 680 rushing yards on the season though, is Crowell worth taking a gamble on while he’s currently listed as questionable for the Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills? Earlier in the week, Crowell was missing practice, and his status for Sunday was up in the air. Knowing that the Jets are out of playoff contention, it’s tough to just assume that Crowell would’ve battled through the injury to get himself out onto the field. The good news is that Crowell will, though. Regardless if he is feeling one-hundred percent or not.

Crowell Is Good to Go?

#Jets RB Isaiah Crowell, dealing with a toe injury and listed a questionable, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2018

Should You Start or Sit Crowell This Week?

The good news is that Crowell will play this week against a broken down Buffalo Bills team. The bad news is that Crowell hasn’t been all that productive not only in the last few games but against the Buffalo Bills this season. The last time Crowell played against Buffalo, he had seven carries for 19 yards. Fortunately for his fantasy owners, he took one in for a score as well. It’s not a guarantee that Crowell will be so lucky this week though.

It’s no secret that the Jets have been struggling on offense as of late. Nothing is really going right, hence the six-game losing streak as of Week 14. Unless Crowell would be replacing an injured player in the starting lineup, there should really be no reason to play the Jets running back in fantasy this week.

The entire New York offense is struggling to produce, and Crowell hasn’t exactly been a bright spot on the offense as well. Seeing how much he struggled in the past against the Bills, who are a divisional opponent, I wouldn’t suggest taking the gamble. Not when seasons are on the line this week. Steer clear, and look elsewhere for better value.