Jabari Parker Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest Info On Potential Deal

The Chicago Bulls appear to be set on trading forward Jabari Parker. There is reported interest from around the league. Most recently, news of interest from the Utah Jazz has surfaced.

According to reports, Jazz forward/center Derrick Favors has been mentioned as a key piece of a potential deal. Financially, the deal would seemingly work as Favors signed a deal similar to Parker’s two-year $40 million deal in the offseason. Favors’ pact was for two years and $36 million, and the second year is non-guaranteed just as Parker’s deal has a second year team option.

There would seemingly be more to this deal than a straight swap with Parker headed to Utah and Favors coming to Chicago. While Parker’s scoring could be an obvious boost to Utah’s first or second unit, finding a fit for Favors in Chicago is a bit more complicated. The Bulls already have a ton of bigs still in development. Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Bobby Portis all still need minutes and at least two of them figure to be a major part of the team’s future.

Favors is a solid player. The 6’10” 27-year-old is averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his ninth season in the NBA. Even with those respectable numbers, Markkanen and Carter have ceilings that are much higher, and they should be the future F and C for Chicago barring an opportunity to trade for someone like the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis. A deal to pry the Brow away from the Big Easy would almost certainly involve one if not both young big men.

Essentially, Utah would need to add more to the deal to make it worth the Bulls’ time. Perhaps adding in struggling rookie Grayson Allen might get the Bulls to pull the trigger. Allen was recently demoted to the G League, but he came into the NBA with a reputation as a shooter. Unfortunately, he’s made just under 27 percent of his threes through his first 17 games as a pro. That said, his mental makeup and competitiveness might be attractive to new head coach Jim Boylen–even though Allen can be a little dirty.

Financially, Allen and Favors to Bulls for Parker would work, especially if the Bulls tossed in a future second-round pick.

We’ll have to wait to see how things unfold, but it would be a shock if Parker is a part of the Bulls’ roster beyond January 15 when a trade involving him can be completed.