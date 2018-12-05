Kyle Korver Gets a Gatorade Bath from His Jazz Teammates

The Utah Jazz needed a boost recently. Like many other teams in the NBA, the team needed a veteran spark to not only bring experience to the roster – but bring a bit of life to Utah off of the bench when needed. As 37-year-old Kyle Korver’s talent was wasting away with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz knew that they could use him. Cleveland wasn’t hesitant about moving Korver, and the Jazz made a smart decision by acquiring the sharpshooting veteran via trade just last week.

Since the trade, the Jazz have won two games and lost one. Their most recent outing against the San Antonio Spurs has really given the Jazz some much-needed confidence in their shooting. At home on Tuesday, Utah set a franchise record by making 20 three-pointers in one night, where they dropped 139 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Go figure, it was Kyle Korver’s debut at home for the Jazz.

You know, if there is going to be a franchise record set for three-point shots, Korver is going to have some involvement. The veteran shot .625 from the field and drained three out of four from beyond-the-arc. With a total of 15 points, Korver brought some new life off of the bench for Utah, and his teammates couldn’t be any happier for him. In Cleveland, Korver was respected. In Utah, he’s treated like a star already as he uplifted the team in two out of three games already while coming off of the bench.

Korver Feels the Love From a Gatorade Bath

"I have never had Gatorade dumped on my head." Kyle Korver got a warm welcome from his Jazz teammates 😂 pic.twitter.com/LAltsvwvgi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2018

It’s rare that something like a Gatorade bath happens in basketball. Typically, in a sport that’s played outdoors, getting Gatorade dumped on a coach/players head is an honorable gesture. But the sports tradition didn’t really catch on in basketball for obvious reasons. So when it does happen on the court, it isn’t as exciting. But knowing how rare the occasion is, it’s still something that’s worth talking about when it happens.

On Tuesday, Korver’s performance was deserving of a small Gatorade bath. During his postgame interview on the court, his new teammates decided to grab some water bottles and let em’ have it. To his surprise, Korver received his first ‘Gatorade dumping’ in his career. That’s quite the accomplishment for a guy who has been in the NBA for 15 years. Now, he can happily retire when he’s ready to hang it all up soon.