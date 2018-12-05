Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Busts out Old Man Jokes on LeBron James

The NBA’s biggest superstar is undoubtedly LeBron James. He may not be having his best season right now, but we all know how much “King James” turns his game up when it matters most. The only difference is this time he’s with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, the Lakers are still trying to find their team chemistry. While we are a quarter of the way into the season, it’s technically still early. Finding team chemistry doesn’t happen overnight.

The Lakers may not be flawless on the court, but it really seems like they have a good thing going off the court out in Los Angeles. Before, LeBron’s leadership had come off as a bit extreme when he arrived back in Cleveland for his second stint. But so far out in L.A., everything seems like it’s going swiftly between LeBron and his teammates.

Maybe it’s because this time LeBron is playing with fewer veteran stars and more young developmental players. Regardless though, this Lakers team seems to get along well. I mean, they can make jokes about each other off the court, and nobody gets upset. Remember when Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma had fake ‘beef’ last season? Well, Kuzma is looking for more smoke apparently as he ‘clowned’ LeBron on Twitter for calling himself washed up.

Kuzma Got the Jokes

You left your walking stick at the facility as well grandpa. @KingJames https://t.co/pEFYjqTMAu — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 5, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, LeBron tweeted out that he slept for a total of 11 hours, and missed an entire Holiday party because of it. Therefore, making himself ‘washed.’ Not at basketball, obviously. But because he slept for more than the average of eight hours. Some would be lucky to even have that. But I guess when you’re LeBron James, it won’t make that much of a difference. We’re sure his company would understand.

As for Kuzma, he busted out the jokes on LeBron for his old man tweet. Kuzma didn’t hold anything back while taking a shot at the 33-year-old superstar. Fans quickly flocked to the tweet to make comments, and as you can expect, the comments revolved around jokes that Kuzma was getting benched or traded for his actions. After all, LeBron is the first player/coach/general manager in the eyes of many. We’ll see if LeBron responds to keep this joke ongoing.