Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James, Rajon Rondo Injured

NBA fans are set to see a very different version of the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. When the team squares off with the Sacramento Kings it was known that star forward LeBron James would be out with a strained groin. But on Wednesday night it was revealed they’ll also be without one of their veteran leaders in Rajon Rondo.

As Lakers reporter Mike Trudell revealed, Rondo is dealing with a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger and will miss the game as well.

From Lakers PR: “Rajon Rondo sustained a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger in last night’s game at Golden State. He will not travel to Sacramento with the team and will be OUT for tomorrow night’s game. An update will provided on Friday.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 27, 2018

While The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that James is currently day-to-day after the MRI on his groin injury came back clean, the outlook for Rondo remains up in the air. Regardless, when the Lakers take the court against the Kings, it’ll be their young core leading the way.

Let’s take a look at the expected roster and starting lineup for the Lakers in Thursday’s game.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Kings

*Notates expected starter

C: Ivica Zubac*, Tyson Chandler (JaVale McGee questionable)

PF: Kyle Kuzma*, Moritz Wagner

SF: Brandon Ingram*, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

SG: Josh Hart*, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson

PG: Lonzo Ball*

The good news is that the Lakers could get JaVale McGee back, as he’s listed as questionable with a respiratory infection, but Ivica Zubac has played exceptionally well as of late. As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed, McGee is traveling with the team to Sacramento. Unfortunately, this is probably the position they need the least amount of additional depth at currently.

While Tyson Chandler is currently battling a sore back, Zubac has posted a double-double in two of the last three games. Over that span, he’s averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. In both games Zubac double-doubled, the Lakers went on to win, one of which came against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.

Lakers’ Injury Impacts on Lonzo Ball & Others

The latest injuries mean the Lakers will likely rely heavily on Lonzo Ball to run the show at the point with Brandon Ingram or Lance Stephenson seeing an increase in ball-handling duties. Ball had started to hit a bit of a stride, but following Rondo’s return from a previous hand injury has seen his minutes and production take a big hit. In the last two games, Ball scored just 10 total points with six assists in 27 and 24 minutes.

As for Stephenson and Ingram, both players should benefit from expanded roles. In a three-game stretch during mid-December, prior to Rondo’s return, Stephenson played 23 minutes in three consecutive games while scoring in double figures each time.

Ingram may benefit more from James being out than Rondo but will see increased opportunity across the board. The 21-year-old has flashed upside at various points throughout his young career. And even while taking a backseat for the most part offensively, has averaged 15.5 points per game this season.

