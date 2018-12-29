Mavericks’ Luka Doncic & Model Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes Back Together?

Luka Doncic has hit the ground running in his NBA career. After being selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, the Dallas Mavericks struck a deal to bring him to town. The 19-year-old former EuroLeague star was thrust into a starting role immediately and has had no problem jumping into the spotlight.

But one area of Doncic’s career which hasn’t been made overly-public is his current dating situation. Things went a bit haywire and somewhat viral on that front ahead of the NBA draft. Specifically, after news came that Doncic had brought his entire family out to support him on the big night … but not his then-girlfriend Anamaria Goltes.

And that’s where the fun of Doncic’s status begins.

Did Doncic Breakup With Anamaria Goltes Ahead of the Draft?

Back in June while Doncic was still playing in the ACB playoffs with Real Madrid, Sports Gossip revealed he and Goltes had split up. And I guess we can thank the world of social media for that bit of info, as the two essentially cut each other off.

“Judging by their profiles on Instagram, the former lovers do not follow each other anymore, and Anamaria has deleted all of their shared photos says our source” Sports Gossip wrote.

Doncic and Goltes were together beginning in 2016. As Celebs Blurb revealed, Goltes is a lingerie model for a Slovenian company called Lisca. Fortunately, for all the Mavericks fans out there who were holding out hope the duo would get back together, it seems that proved to be the case.

Doncic and Goltes Back Together

Whether the breakup happened or not is unknown, but photos of Doncic with Goltes began to surface again shortly after the draft. The first came only July 20 when both posted pictures from the same event.

Although the bulk of the photos from the Instagram account of the Mavericks rookie are basketball-related, Goltes has posted additional photos with Doncic. One that specifically stood out openly called the 19-year-old her boyfriend in August.

It seems as if the two are back on and trucking along while Doncic’s first season in the NBA is off to an impressive start.

READ NEXT: Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina Drawing Trade Interest From out West?

