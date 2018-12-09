NFL Coverage Map Week 14: Which Games Are Televised Locally?

It’s Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season which means the playoff push is on for many teams. For others, it’s all about embracing the spoiler role and attempting to ruin the postseason chances of rivals. This week features some big games which could impact the playoff picture, but the NFL has spread out which games are nationally televised all over the country.

We’re going to take a look at the coverage map for Week 14 of the action, courtesy of 506sports.com. Before we roll into the televised breakdown on CBS and FOX, here’s a look at the full NFL schedule for this week, as well as what time each game is at.

*Note: All game times are in Eastern Standard Time.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: 1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: 1:00 p.m.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders: 4:25 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears will play in the Sunday Night Football game on NBC while the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

CBS TV Coverage Map – NFL Week 14

As you can see, the bulk of the country will see the Baltimore Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a matchup featuring Lamar Jackson against Patrick Mahomes, there’s a chance for some major fireworks in that one. Both teams are battling to win their respective divisions, so there’s a lot on the line.

The game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans also draws a fairly large amount of coverage as well. As far as the single late game on CBS goes, the Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers game will be shown heavily on the West Coast.

FOX TV Coverage Map – Early & Late

The early slate on FOX is primarily dominated by the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers. Closely behind that is the New York Giants at Washington Redskins.

The bulk of the country will see the NFC East battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the late game. There are a few scattered local areas who’ll see the other two games, but the Eagles-Cowboys matchup has major playoff implications. If Dallas wins this game, they could wrap the weekend with a big edge in the division, but if Philadelphia wins then it could be a tight final three weeks.

