NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings, Bracket & Teams

With just hours to go before the final NFL postseason matchups are determined, the playoff picture still has a few things that are up in the air. Heading into Week 17, there are still three playoff spots up for grabs including two in the AFC.

The Ravens and Steelers are fighting for the AFC North division crown. Pittsburgh needs a win over Cincinnati, along with a Cleveland upset over Baltimore in order to make the playoffs. The Ravens will make the playoffs with either a win over the Browns, or a Steelers loss to the Bengals.

All eyes will be on the AFC South as the Colts and Titans square off on Sunday Night Football for the final AFC playoff spot. The winner will advance to the postseason, while the losing team will be eliminated.

The Vikings and Eagles are fighting for the last NFC playoff spot. Minnesota will make the playoffs if they can get a win against the Bears. The Eagles need a win over the Redskins along with a Vikings loss.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff picture in the AFC and NFC. The standings will be updated after both the early and late games. Teams listed in bold would make the postseason as things stand now. Teams in italics have clinched a playoff spot.

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Week 17

Good morning. Here's what the @NFL playoff bracket looks like RIGHT NOW. Will it be the same come next Sunday night? Wake up with @peter_king's Football Morning in America: https://t.co/SbvxJs7nxL pic.twitter.com/XxRvuH4CqQ — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 24, 2018

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff bracket heading into Week 17. The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Rams, Chiefs and Patriots would have a first round bye based on the current standings.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 13 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 12 3 0 3. Chicago Bears 11 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 9 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 9 6 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 8 6 1 7. Philadelphia Eagles 8 7 0 8. Washington Redskins 7 8 0 9. Atlanta Falcons 6 9 0 10. Carolina Panthers 6 9 0 11. Green Bay Packers 6 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 10 0 12. New York Giants 5 10 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 10 0 15. San Francisco 49ers 3 12 0 16. Arizona Cardinals 4 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 4 0 2. New England Patriots 10 5 0 3. Houston Texans 10 5 0 4. Baltimore Ravens 9 6 0 5. L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 6. Indianapolis Colts 9 6 0 7. Tennessee Titans 9 6 0 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 6 1 9. Cleveland Browns 7 7 1 10. Miami Dolphins 7 8 0 11. Denver Broncos 6 9 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 9 0 13. Buffalo Bills 5 10 0 14. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 10 0 15. Oakland Raiders 4 11 0 16. Denver Broncos 4 11 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens

Who Is in the NFL Playoffs?