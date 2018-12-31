NFL Wild Card Playoffs TV Schedule 2019: Highlighting Every Matchup

The NFL playoffs are set with all six spots in both conferences filled. Here is a look at all of the matchups along with the date, time and TV information for the four games.

Saturday, January 5

Saturday, January 5 AFC: No. 6 Colts at No. 3 Texans 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Saturday, January 5 NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Fox

Sunday, January 6

Sunday, January 6 AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sunday, January 6 NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears 4:40 p.m. NBC

The Matchups

Colts and Texans

Head-to-Head During the Season



The Colts and the Texans split their two regular-season matchups. In Week 4, the Texans went into Indianapolis and handed the Colts a 37-24 defeat behind a 375-yard passing day from Deshaun Watson. Both DeAndre Hopkins (10 rec for 169 yards, TD) and Keke Coutee (11 rec, 109 yards) had huge afternoons.

In the second game, a Week 14 battle in Houston, the Colts turned the tables on their division rivals. In Houston, the Colts eeked out a 24-21 victory. This time it was Andrew Luck (399 passing yards and 2 TDs) and Ty Hilton (9 rec. for 199 yards) who enjoyed a big day.

Trending



The Colts knocked off the Titans on the Sunday Night Football, and finished the season on a four-game win streak. The Texans won their final game of the season over their disappointing division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 20-3.

Colts on the Road



The Colts pulled to 4-4 on the road with the win over the Titans on Sunday night.

Texans at Home



The Texans have been strong, but obviously beatable at home with a 6-2 mark in Houston.

Seahawks and Cowboys

Head-to-Head During the Season

Dallas visited Seattle in Week 3 and the Seahawks prevailed by a score of 24-13. Chris Carson had a huge day with 32 rushes for 102 yards. Seattle picked off Dak Prescott twice and forced an Ezekiel Elliott fumble as turnovers were a major part of the Seahawks’ path to victory.

Trending

Both teams finished the season on a two-game win streak. Dallas squeaked by the New York Giants 36-35 in Week 17 and the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second field goal, 27-24.

Seahawks on the Road

Seattle managed to finish the season 4-4 on the road. They’re not traditionally as strong away from home, but they will need to be to advance past the Cowboys.

Cowboys at Home

Only the New England Patriots were better at home than the Cowboys. Dallas was a sparkling 7-1 in Big D.

Chargers and Ravens

Head-to-Head During the Season

Lamar Jackson was fantastic in a 22-10, Week 16 road win over the Chargers. Jackson led the Ravens to victory with 204 passing yards a TD and 39 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Baltimore picked off Philip Rivers twice and held the Chargers’ attack in check.

Trending

Baltimore is on a three-game winning streak heading into the postseason. The Chargers did manage to win its final game of the season 23-9 over the Denver Broncos, but their pace has slowed a bit of late.

Chargers on the Road

The Chargers were easily the best road team in the AFC at 7-1. They will be looking for more road magic in the playoffs.

Ravens at Home

At 6-2, the Ravens were a respectable team at home. Playing at home should help their rookie QB maintain his poise in the biggest game of his young career.

Eagles and Bears

Head-to-Head During the Season



The Eagles and Bears are the only wild card matchup between teams that didn’t meet in the regular season.

Trending



This is also a meeting of two of the hottest teams in the league. The Bears have won four straight and the Eagles are on a three-game roll. Philly shut out Washington in Week 17 to punch its ticket into the playoffs.

Eagles on the Road



The Eagles were a .500 team on the road at 4-4, but that’s a little deceiving. In the last four road games, Philly is 3-1, so it has been a tale of two seasons.

Bears at Home



The Bears have been dominant at home at 7-1. Their lone loss at Soldier Field was a 38-31 defeat to the Patriots in a game Chicago led in the second half.