NFL Wild Card Playoffs TV Schedule 2019: Highlighting Every Matchup

The NFL playoffs are set with all six spots in both conferences filled. Here is a look at all of the matchups along with the date, time and TV information for the four games.
Saturday, January 5
- Saturday, January 5 AFC: No. 6 Colts at No. 3 Texans 4:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC
- Saturday, January 5 NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Fox
Sunday, January 6
- Sunday, January 6 AFC: No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens 1:05 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, January 6 NFC: No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears 4:40 p.m. NBC
The Matchups
Colts and Texans
-
- Head-to-Head During the Season
The Colts and the Texans split their two regular-season matchups. In Week 4, the Texans went into Indianapolis and handed the Colts a 37-24 defeat behind a 375-yard passing day from Deshaun Watson. Both DeAndre Hopkins (10 rec for 169 yards, TD) and Keke Coutee (11 rec, 109 yards) had huge afternoons.
In the second game, a Week 14 battle in Houston, the Colts turned the tables on their division rivals. In Houston, the Colts eeked out a 24-21 victory. This time it was Andrew Luck (399 passing yards and 2 TDs) and Ty Hilton (9 rec. for 199 yards) who enjoyed a big day.
-
- Trending
The Colts knocked off the Titans on the Sunday Night Football, and finished the season on a four-game win streak. The Texans won their final game of the season over their disappointing division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 20-3.
-
- Colts on the Road
The Colts pulled to 4-4 on the road with the win over the Titans on Sunday night.
-
- Texans at Home
The Texans have been strong, but obviously beatable at home with a 6-2 mark in Houston.
Seahawks and Cowboys
- Head-to-Head During the Season
Dallas visited Seattle in Week 3 and the Seahawks prevailed by a score of 24-13. Chris Carson had a huge day with 32 rushes for 102 yards. Seattle picked off Dak Prescott twice and forced an Ezekiel Elliott fumble as turnovers were a major part of the Seahawks’ path to victory.
- Trending
Both teams finished the season on a two-game win streak. Dallas squeaked by the New York Giants 36-35 in Week 17 and the Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second field goal, 27-24.
- Seahawks on the Road
Seattle managed to finish the season 4-4 on the road. They’re not traditionally as strong away from home, but they will need to be to advance past the Cowboys.
- Cowboys at Home
Only the New England Patriots were better at home than the Cowboys. Dallas was a sparkling 7-1 in Big D.
Chargers and Ravens
- Head-to-Head During the Season
Lamar Jackson was fantastic in a 22-10, Week 16 road win over the Chargers. Jackson led the Ravens to victory with 204 passing yards a TD and 39 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Baltimore picked off Philip Rivers twice and held the Chargers’ attack in check.
- Trending
Baltimore is on a three-game winning streak heading into the postseason. The Chargers did manage to win its final game of the season 23-9 over the Denver Broncos, but their pace has slowed a bit of late.
- Chargers on the Road
The Chargers were easily the best road team in the AFC at 7-1. They will be looking for more road magic in the playoffs.
- Ravens at Home
At 6-2, the Ravens were a respectable team at home. Playing at home should help their rookie QB maintain his poise in the biggest game of his young career.
Eagles and Bears
-
- Head-to-Head During the Season
The Eagles and Bears are the only wild card matchup between teams that didn’t meet in the regular season.
-
- Trending
This is also a meeting of two of the hottest teams in the league. The Bears have won four straight and the Eagles are on a three-game roll. Philly shut out Washington in Week 17 to punch its ticket into the playoffs.
-
- Eagles on the Road
The Eagles were a .500 team on the road at 4-4, but that’s a little deceiving. In the last four road games, Philly is 3-1, so it has been a tale of two seasons.
-
- Bears at Home
The Bears have been dominant at home at 7-1. Their lone loss at Soldier Field was a 38-31 defeat to the Patriots in a game Chicago led in the second half.