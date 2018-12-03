Philip Rivers Credits Religion for 9 Kids

Philip Rivers is about to be a father for the ninth time. According to ESPN’s Eric Williams, Rivers wife, Tiffany Rivers, is expecting the couple’s ninth child.

Rivers has publicly credited his Catholic faith for their large family. Rivers has done several video interviews for an organization called the Chastity Project where he speaks about the couple’s religious belief against using contraception.



“I think the biggest thing is to be with your best friend, and it starts right there, that’s the key I believe,” Rivers explained to Life Teen. “NFP [Natural Family Planning] has a lot to do with the strength of our marriage. It allows the understanding that we’re on the same page. There’s discipline and sacrifice that comes with that so we’re able bond in many different ways. And the thing I’m most thankful for is that we’re both in the Church because you have an immediate bond. I don’t know any of these people here today but I already feel like we’re buddies just because we have that connection to the Church. That was important for my wife to be Catholic as well; she’s been great for me and also as a mom and wife.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Williams’ report on the couple’s ninth child.

“Fact of the day: Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany are expecting their ninth child, as @eric_d_williams noted. Parents and kids make for an entire offensive unit,” Schefter tweeted.



Philip Rivers Is a Devout Catholic

The new child does not appear to be a surprise to the couple. Rivers noted in several recent interviews that the couple wanted more children.

Rivers and his wife got married while attending college at NC State. The Chargers quarterback noted that their desire to refrain from having sex before marriage played a big factor in getting married so early.

“Remaining pure, being chaste, was very important to us,” Rivers told the Christian Post. “Obviously there wouldn’t be many other reasons to get married at that point. I didn’t have a penny to my name…My faith has always been very important to me. When I went to college is really when it became my own. I had to get up out of that dorm room and go to church, go to mass on Sunday. That’s when I took ownership of my faith.”

When Rivers is not running the Chargers offense, he coaches his son Gunner’s flag football team. Rivers grew up playing football for his dad and is hoping to replicate the experience with his children.

“This is just kind of the beginning of it,” Rivers told ESPN. “I think he likes it. I know he likes football, but I think he likes me coaching him. It’s fun to be out here coaching the boys and kind of share the sport that I love, and that he’s growing to love, and get to kind of do it together.”

