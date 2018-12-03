L.A. Rams NFC West Champions Gear & Apparel 2018

Two years back in Los Angeles, two NFC West Division titles for the Rams.

With a victory over the Detroit Lions, the Rams clinched the division to become the first team to earn a berth in the NFL Playoffs.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Rams postseason gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your team.

Browse the Los Angeles Rams team store at Fanatics here.

See the latest gear below: