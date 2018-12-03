L.A. Rams NFC West Champions Gear & Apparel 2018

Two years back in Los Angeles, two NFC West Division titles for the Rams.
With a victory over the Detroit Lions, the Rams clinched the division to become the first team to earn a berth in the NFL Playoffs.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Rams postseason gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your team.
Browse the Los Angeles Rams team store at Fanatics here.
See the latest gear below:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC West Division Champions T-Shirt
Our Review
The shirt says it all the Rams are "Reppin the West" as division champions once again.
The shirt, made of 100 percent cotton, has a crew neck and screen print graphics. It is available in sizes Small through 5XL.
This shirt is also available in men's long sleeve, women's sizes, and big and tall sizes.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams New Era 2018 NFC West Division Champions 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
Our Review
Get the same gear the players were wearing with the Los Angeles Rams New Era 2018 NFC West Division Champions 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.
The structured fit hat is made of 100 percent polyester and features a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, and a snapback so it's one size fits most.
Check out all the Rams hats in their Fanatics team store.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC West Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie
Our Review
Keep warm this winter while watching L.A. in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Rams NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC West Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie.
Made of an 80 percent cotton/20 percent polyester blend, the sweatshirt features a front pouch pocket, hood with drawstrings, and screen print graphics.
Check out all the Los Angeles Rams sweatshirts, if you're interested in a different style.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFL Playoffs Bound Against The World Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Our Review
Let everyone know who you are pulling for this postseason while wearing the Los Angeles Rams NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFL Playoffs Bound Against The World Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
Available in sizes Small through 5XL, the long sleeve Navy-colored T is made of 100 percent cotton and has a crew neck and screen print graphics.
Get this shirt in men's short sleeve sizes and women's sizes.