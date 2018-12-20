Wizards Duo John Wall and Bradley Beal Show Some Instagram Love

While the Washington Wizards find themselves in the midst of a few potentially big changes to their roster, the status of both John Wall and Bradley Beal is unknown. The two players have been key parts of the Wizards’ success in recent years and while there are trade rumors surrounding both, each player made their feelings known recently. And as we’ve become accustomed to seeing, they did so on social media.

After the Wizards posted a photo on Instagram of Beal and Wall, the former responded with a caption of “My guy” and Wall responded with a strong message (courtesy of CBC Athletes).

It’s pretty nice to see the duo publicly take a stance like this when so much is going on around them. Both Wall and Beal have consistently embraced playing together and have always seemed to get along for the most part.

Recent Wizards Moves & Outlook

It’s tough to gauge how the Wizards could approach things moving forward, but they made an interesting deal recently to bring Trevor Ariza to town. The trade with the Phoenix Suns sent Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers back in exchange. Ariza made his debut for Washington on Tuesday and looked good in the process while performing well Wednesday also, scoring 15 points with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Obviously, the Wizards could certainly make additional moves as the season rolls on, and trading Beal and/or Wall isn’t off the table. Many fans want to play the wait-and-see game to find out how this group looks with Dwight Howard healthy and whether or not they can get things really moving in the right direction.

