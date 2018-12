If this is what Vince McMahon meant last week when he said the WWE would be shaking things up a little bit, we might be inclined to believe him a little bit. Tuesday on WWE Smackdown, McMahon got in the face of former WWE Champion AJ Styles and challenged him to find his killer instinct. The Chairman slapped Styles across the face which prompted a return punch that left the 73-year-old on his butt during a backstage scene.

