Allen Hurns Injury Update: Latest on Cowboys WR After Gruesome Scene

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a scary injury early in the team’s opening-round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. After hauling in a pass, Hurns was getting brought down and suffered a gruesome leg injury which left fans, teammates and everyone watching wincing. Thoughts immediately went out to the receiver, who was carted off the field shortly after receiving medical attention.

Here’s a look at the play, but note that it is very graphic.

Not for the squeamish, but here's the Allen Hurns injury. It's gruesome. pic.twitter.com/2JARVLixza — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) January 6, 2019

The immediate reaction was an obvious concern for Hurns as his leg was turned and it looked incredibly bad. But after the video came to light, the belief was that he had suffered a broken ankle. As tough as it was to watch, you have to feel for the Cowboys pass-catcher, as David Helman of the team’s official website reveals Hurns was in tears while getting carted off.

You can see the tears streaming down the side of Allen Hurns' face as they get ready to cart him to the locker room. A very genuinely good guy. Prayers up for him. #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 6, 2019

Beyond the lower leg injury and the immediate thought that it was a broken ankle which could prove to be more, there hasn’t been much provided on Hurns’ status.

The Scene After Allen Hurns’ Injury

As The Dallas Morning News showed, Hurns was seen being put into an ambulance to head directly to the hospital after the injury.

Video: Allen Hurns leaves AT&T Stadium in an ambulance following gruesome leg injury vs. Seattle #DallasCowboys 📽️: @BenjaminMack / @dallasnewsphoto pic.twitter.com/tywEuQTEAX — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) January 6, 2019

Even prior to being carted off the field, both the Cowboys and Seahawks players went out of their way to make sure to show Hurns some love, as Jori Epstein of USA Today showed. The receiver also gave a thumbs up after getting on the cart and being transported off the field.

Classy move by Cowboys, Seahawks benches coming to wish WR Allen Hurns well before he was carted off pic.twitter.com/7BkY2rLWl2 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 6, 2019

Latest Updates on Allen Hurns

There has been very little provided on Hurns to this point Erin Andrews reported on the TV broadcast that it was an ankle injury. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the severity of it and we haven’t received confirmation on updates beyond that or the word after he was taken off the field.

Update: After the game on Saturday had wrapped up, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media and provided an update on Hurns. As Jori Epstein revealed, Hurns is said to have gone right into surgery and suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured knee.

Cowboys WR Allen Hurns should be in surgery about now, per Jerry Jones. Dislocated ankle and fractured knee in gruesome hit vs. Seahawks. Thoughts and prayers 🙏🏽 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 6, 2019

There will likely be an additional update provided on Hurns’ status after surgery or in the morning. We’ll update this post to provide any new information that’s made public as it comes out.

