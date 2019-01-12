Allen Hurns Injury Update: Latest on Cowboys WR’s Outlook

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns broke his ankle during the first quarter of last weekend’s Wild Card Playoff Game victory against the Seattle Seahawks, and initially most people had the same, squeamish reaction to the play in real time.

For reference, here is a replay of the play Hurns was injured on last week (WARNING: The injury remains graphic no matter how many times you watch it):

Hurns’ injury ranks up there as one of the more severe to happen in real time, especially on a huge stage right in the middle of a nationally televised playoff game. Hurns was carted off the field as questions started surrounding the future availability of the fifth-year wideout.

Latest on Hurns

Truly appreciate all the prayers. If you know me you know I don’t lack having faith. I trust and thank the man above through the ups and downs 🙏🏾. Ready to attack this recovery process, Better believe I will come back on a mission. — Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) January 7, 2019

Following the injury last Saturday, Hurns immediately underwent successful surgery, which will now begin the 27-year old’s rehab process. On first glance, Hurns’ injury appeared to be career-threatening. Most NFL analysts shared the same sentiments, and Hurns’ mom was at a loss following her son’s gruesome injury.

WATCH: 'It's like life left my body': Allen Hurns' mom opens up about gruesome ankle injury and the faith anchoring Cowboys player's recovery ⁦@Hurns2CowboysMa⁩ ⁦@A1hurns⁩ ⁦@mcswainkl⁩ (Via WFAA) https://t.co/gAxhgP11NA — David Goins (@dgoins) January 10, 2019

Although Hurns started his recovery process in the hospital, he has remained in constant contact with his teammates, attempting to inspire his teammates as they prepare for a Divisional Round road playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Hurns’ mom, Erica Wilson, was like all of us as soon as she saw her son go down in agony. She told reporters Hurns reaching out to teammates even after the fact is the real him:

“He’s such a team player… he really cares for people. Genuinely. That’s him.”

Hurns had a bigger role earlier this season with Dallas, but the addition of Amari Cooper midseason, as well as the emergence of 2018 first-round pick Michael Gallup, pushed him back on the depth chart. Entering the season Hurns was a popular breakout candidate as a potential low-end No. 1 option in an offense where Dak Prescott needed weapons to throw to; Hurns finished with only 20 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to 2018, Hurns spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hurns compiled 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns with Jacksonville. Hurns has an uphill climb, as the Cowboys may look to part ways with him in the offseason — his salary cap charge for the 2019 season is $6,250,000 (only $2 million guaranteed), and with several players, including Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper and Demarcus Lawrence needing new contracts, Dallas’ front office may choose to save a few more million.