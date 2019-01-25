11 Best Bowling Bags for 1 Ball: Top Single Carry Totes (2019)

There are all sorts of bowling bags out there. So many choices. Totes and rollers for one ball, two balls, three balls and more. But what are the best bowling bags for 1 ball users? We’ve compiled a list below of the top single carry totes available today from the top brands like Storm, Brunswick, BSI, Pyramid, and more.
So take a read through, check out the pros and cons and see which one is best for you.
1. BSI Deluxe Single Ball Tote BagPrice: $25.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of heavy duty and durable ramie/polyester fabric
- The separate side compartment can hold a pair of shoes up to size 14
- The zippered side pocket is large enough to hold other equipment and/or valuables
- Some users felt the bag needed more padding to protect equipment
- Some prefer a roller bag and this is a carry bag
- This is an older model, though a new version is available
If you're looking for a bag for the casual player, take a look at the BSI Deluxe Single Ball Tote, which has everything you need for a fun trip to the lanes.
Made of a heavy duty and durable Ramie/Polyester fabric, it features a removable foam ball cup and a side compartment that can hold a pair of shoes up to size 14. It also has a zippered pocket on the side to hold other necessary gear and/or valuables. The BSI Deluxe is a carry bag, so it has an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport. Don't want to use the strap? Simply detach it and tote the bag around with the carry handles.
The bag is available in 6 colors -- Black, Black/Blue (pictured), Black/Orange, Black/Pink, Black/Purple, Black/Red -- and comes with a 1-year limited warranty.
While the Deluxe is a previous model, it is still one of the company's best-sellers. If you are interested in the newer design, check out the BSI 421 Deluxe Bag.
Find more BSI Deluxe Single Ball Tote Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. Pyramid Path Pro Deluxe Bowling BagPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable 600+840 Denier Polyvinyl and has a polyurethane foam ball cup
- Plenty of storage, including pockets to hold up to pairs of size 15 shoes
- Easy to transport with the adjustable padded strap and store; can fit in lockers
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the stitching began to fray quicker than expected
- Some felt there wasn't enough protective padding
If you're looking for storage space and a sleek look, then the Pyramid Path Pro Deluxe is arguably the one of the best bowling bags for 1 ball you can get.
Available in 16 different colors schemes (Silver/Orange is pictured), the bag has four total pockets, including the main compartment for the ball, two large end ones for shoes (up to size 15) or larger gear, and one pocket for equipment like gloves, wrist braces, and vital accessories. It measures 14 inches long. 11 inches wide, and 13 inches high.
The Path Pro Deluxe is also very durable, constructed of 600/840 Denier Polyvinyl with welded steel hardware to enhance its longevity. Your bowling bag is protected by a Polyurethane foam ball cup in the main compartment and the bottom of the bag features rubber "feet" on the bottom to prevent your equipment from sliding. There are two ways to carry the bag -- with the adjustable padded shoulder strap or the webbed nylon padded handles.
If you don't need that much storage space, the Pyramid Path Deluxe Single Tote has just one end pocket. And it costs about $5 less.
Find more Pyramid Path Pro Deluxe Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Athletico Bowling BagPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's durably made with 600 Denier polyester, and is tear- and water-resistant
- The padded bottom keeps your bowling ball protected and from moving around
- Lots of extra storage for shoes, other equipment, and valuables
- Some users felt the carrying strap could be uncomfortable
- Some users felt the bowling ball holding area needs to be bigger
- Some users felt the bag's zippers got stuck occasionally
Simple, yet highly functional, Athletico makes for a great bag at the price.
The bag can hold a single ball and a pair up shoes up to size 14. To keep the ball protected and from sliding around, the bag has a 1-inch padded foam insert. Ideal for the casual bowler, it also has zippered storage pockets for other gear like gloves, towels, and other personal valuables.
Made of 600 Denier polyester, the Athletico bag is very durable and it's water- and tear-resistant. The padded shoulder strap is adjustable and can be removed if you want to tote it around with the carry handles. The bottom of the bag features rubber feet for stability and added protection.
The unisex bag is available in 4 colors -- Black (pictured), Blue, Pink, and Purple -- and comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, meaning if you're not satisfied you can return it for a full return. The dimensions of the bag are 14 inches by 12 1/2 inches by 10 inches.
Find more Athletico Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
4. Brunswick Edge Single Tote Bowling BagPrice: $25.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The removable foam ball holder in the main compartment offers excellent protection
- Plenty of storage includes two large side compartments that can hold a pair of shoes up to size 15
- Made of strong 600/840 Denier fabrics and has the embroidered Brunswick logo
- There are no rubber "feet" on the bottom of the bag to prevent sliding
- Some might find the bag too bulky
- Limited colors available
Brunswick is one of the most recognized names in the bowling business and their Edge Single Tote is one of their most popular carry bags.
The Edge features plenty of storage, including two large side compartments that can each hold a pair of shoes up to size 15. Of course, you can pack whatever you'd like in there. There is also a sizable zippered front pocket which can hold other necessities and valuables. As for your bowling ball, it will fit comfortably in the main compartment and will be protected by the foam holder, which is removable.
The bag is made of 600/840 Denier fabrics for extra strength and durability and features the embroidered Brunswick logo. There is a detachable padded shoulder strap that is adjustable and also handles that can be held together with the velcro enclosure for easy carrying.
Browse all of the Brunswick Bowling Bags at Amazon.
Find more Brunswick Edge Single Tote Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
5. Storm Solo Bowling BagPrice: $23.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There is a foam base for protection and support of your bowling ball
- Adjustable non-slip shoulder strap for easy carrying (handles, too)
- Made of durable 600 denier polyvinyl fabric with reinforced zippers and stitching
- Shoe size is limited to 13, a bit smaller than others on this list
- This bag is a little smaller than most so storage space could be limited
- Limited colors available
Inexpensive and compact, the Storm Solo is one of the best bowling bags for 1 ball if that's what you're looking for in a tote.
Measuring at 12 inches wide by 11 inches in depth by 13 inches high and costing less than $25, the Storm Solo is durably made with 600 Denier fabrics with reinforced stitching and zippers. The non-slip adjustable shoulder strap and padded velcro grip for the handles make it easy to carry.
There are pockets for gear and a shoe compartment for a pair up to size 13. The main compartment has a foam base to protect and support your bowling ball. The purchase includes a 1-year limited warranty.
Check out more Storm Bowling Bags at Amazon.
Find more Storm Solo Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Pyramid Prime One Single Tote Bowling BagPros:
Cons:
- Very compact, perfect for those who don't need much storage
- The foam interior holder will keep your bowling ball protected and secure
- Constructed of durable 600 Denier nylon fabric
- Not much storage at all
- Holds a pair of shoes up to only size 10
- Limited colors available
For the casual player or for someone who just doesn't need a lot of room, the Pyramid Prime One Single Ball Tote could be just what the doctor ordered.
Priced at $20, you get a tote that can hold one bowling ball in a zippered and a pair of shoes up to size 10 (so you guys with the big feet should look elsewhere). The bag features a foam insert to protect and hold your bowling ball securely. It's made of strong 600 Denier nylon fabric and features with two handles for easy carrying.
The Pyramid Prime is availble in 3 colors -- Black (pictured), Blue, and Hot Pink -- and is one of the bet bowling bags for 1 ball users if you're in the market for a no-frills tote.
If you'd like to compare this to a similar model, check out the Brunswick T-Zone Single Tote, which costs slightly less and is available in more colors.
Find more Pyramid Prime One Single Tote Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. KR Strikeforce Rook Single TotePrice: $23.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The soft foam insert will protect your bowling ball and keep it secure
- The adjustable shoulder strap features a non-slip grip for easy carrying
- Made of durable 600 Denier fabric
- Can only hold shoe size up to 11
- Not much storage for other equipment
- Some users felt the bag lacked ample support on the bottom
The KR Strikeforce Rook Single Tote is a functional, stylish, and affordable bag that is available in 8 different colors, including Purple (pictured), Aqua, Black, Lime, Orange, Pink, Red, and Royal. The price for all colors is under $25.
Constructed of durable 600 Denier fabric, the main compartment has a padded foam insert which will protect your bowling ball while keeping it secure when on the move. And transporting is easy thanks to the adjustable non-slip shoulder strap. There is also a side shoe zippered pocket which can hold a pair up to size 11 (maybe 12 if you want to cram them in there).
The actual size of the Rook is 11.5 inches wide by 12 inches in depth by 12 inches high.
Browse all the KR Strikeforce Bowling Bags, both carry totes and rollers, at Amazon.
Find more KR Strikeforce Rook Single Tote information and reviews here.
-
8. Kaze Sports Deluxe 1 Ball Bowling Tote BagPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of 600 Denier nylon fabric with double zipper design for extra durability
- Lots of storage space, including two side compartments that can hold up to shoe size 16
- The removable polyurethane foam cup base keeps your bowling ball protected and secure
- Some users felt the bag wasn't very sturdy for heavier bowling balls
- Some might find the bag too bulky
- Some feel the foam pad is too small for the ball
The Kaze Sports Deluxe Tote is all about storage and style, as well as a great bargain for one of the best bowling bags for 1 ball out there. Available in 5 vivid color schemes -- Black (pictured), Blue, Camouflage, Orange/Purple, and Red -- each bag costs about $25.
There are two large side pockets that can hold up to men shoe size 16, according to the Kaze Sports website. There's also a front accessory pocket for extra gear and valuables. The main compartment features a removable polyurethane foam ball cup base. The Deluxe measures 14 inches wide by 12.5 inches high by 11.5 inches deep,
Constructed of strong 600 Denier nylon fabric, it features double zipper construction for extra durability. The non-slip grip adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to transport as do the webbed nylon handles.
LIke this bag, but looking for something a little smaller? Take a look at the Kaze Sports Deluxe Single Ball Tote, which has one side shoe compartment.
Find more Kaze Sports Deluxe 1 Ball Bowling Tote Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Columbia 300 White Dot Single Bowling BagPrice: $27.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There is a separate "shoe shelf" which sits on top of the bowling ball and can hold up to men's size 14
- Made of 600 Denier fabric with metal hardware for added durability and strength
- The foam holder keeps your ball protected and secure when carrying
- Shoulder strap isn't removable
- Some felt the interior of the bag was too roomy
- Some felt the foam ball pad was a little flimsy
If you're looking for storage, the Columbia 300 White Dot Single Bowling Bag has plenty of it. Measuring a generous 14 inches by 8 inches by 13.5 inches, the bag's main compartment can fit a bowling ball and shoes up to size 14, while the front zippered pocket can hold all of your other necessary equipment and accessories.
The ball will be protected and secured on the foam pad and there is an insert that goes on top of the ball to hold your shoes, a "shoe shelf."
Durability won't be a problem as the White Dot Single Bag is made of 600 Denier fabric with metal hardware. There is also an adjustable shoulder strap and two handles for easy carrying.
If you like this item, but prefer a separate pocket for your shoes, check out the Columbia 300 C300 Single Bowling Ball Tote Bag.
Find more Columbia 300 White Dot Single Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Beckly Super Bowling TotePros:
Cons:
- The main compartment can fit a bowling ball and a pair of shoes up to size 13
- Made of durable 600 Denier poly fabric
- The faux leather adjustable strap is both comfortable and removable
- The bag might be too small for some
- Some users felt the ball moved around too much when carrying
- Only available in 3 colors
It's all about value when it comes to the Beckly Super Bowling Tote. Available for about $20, the bag can hold a bowling ball, a pair of shoes up to size 13, and accessories in the front zippered pocket.
One of the best bowling bags for 1 ball for those looking to save a few bucks, the tote is made of strong 600 Denier poly for extra durability. The main compartment features a foam pad to keep your bowling ball protected and secure from moving around.
Carry the bag around with ease thanks to the adjustable -- and removable -- shoulder strap that features a stylish faux leather finish. Don't want to use the strap, simply take it off and carry the bag with the two handles,
Another highlight is the bag comes with Beckly's 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Beckly Super Bowling Tote information and reviews here.
-
11. Moxy Deluxe Single Tote Bowling BagPrice: $39.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The padded adjustable strap is comfortable and makes it easy to carry
- Made of tough 600 Denier fabric with metal hardware for maximum durability
- There is a very large shoe compartment (up to size 15) and front accessory pocket
- On the pricey side
- The bag lacks rigid framing so heavier bowling balls might make it sag
- Limited colors available
The Moxy Deluxe Single Tote combines style and functionality into one of the better bowling bags on the market.
The main compartment features a foam insert designed to protect your bowling ball and keep it from moving around when carrying the bag. The side shoe pocket has vents and can hold a pair up to size 15 and the large front zippered pocket can store all your accessories and valuables.
Constructed of strong 600 Denier fabric, the Moxy Deluxe has metal hardware for extra durability. The adjustable, padded shoulder strap is both comfortable and an easy way to carry the bag (it's also removable). There are also two handles to carry it if you don't want to use the strap.
Another plus is the 5-year manufacturer warranty. Not bad. Check out more Moxy Bowling Bags at Amazon.
Find more Moxy Deluxe Single Tote Bowling Bag information and reviews here.
