11 Best Bowling Bags for 1 Ball: Top Single Carry Totes (2019)

If you're looking for a bag for the casual player, take a look at the BSI Deluxe Single Ball Tote, which has everything you need for a fun trip to the lanes.

Made of a heavy duty and durable Ramie/Polyester fabric, it features a removable foam ball cup and a side compartment that can hold a pair of shoes up to size 14. It also has a zippered pocket on the side to hold other necessary gear and/or valuables. The BSI Deluxe is a carry bag, so it has an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport. Don't want to use the strap? Simply detach it and tote the bag around with the carry handles.

The bag is available in 6 colors -- Black, Black/Blue (pictured), Black/Orange, Black/Pink, Black/Purple, Black/Red -- and comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

While the Deluxe is a previous model, it is still one of the company's best-sellers. If you are interested in the newer design, check out the BSI 421 Deluxe Bag.