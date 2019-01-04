6 Best Cheap Bowling Balls for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Are you new to bowling and looking to find the perfect ball without spending too much money?
It can be difficult to find one, but we’re here to help. So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the best cheap bowling balls for beginners to make your decision a little bit easier.
Top brands like Brunswick and Ebonite, among others, make quality, inexpensive bowling balls for the new player, so check some out below.
1. Brunswick TZone Bowling BallPrice: $50.94Pros:
Cons:
- The balls comes without holes so you can customize the pit holes for a custom fit
- The polyester coverstock is ideal for beginners as it will ensure minimal friction so the ball will go straighter
- It is an excellent ball for a dry lane and it's designed to move in a straight line
- Probably not very durable
- Likely not effective for better players
- Not a very good hooking ball
One of the most popular balls for beginners and those who need a cheap spare is the Brunswick TZone.
Best on dry lanes, the ball has a polyester coverstock, which is perfect for newbies since it offers minimal friction so you'll have a better chance to keep it straight. The symmetric Bullet core is also recommended for beginners as the weight is equally distributed so you'll have better control.
The high polish finish will help keep scratches to a minimum, but the ball also comes with a 1-year warranty. The ball comes intact, so you'll need to get holes drilled in, but that way you'll get a custom finger fit. This can be done at most bowling alleys.
Available in 10 vibrant, stylish color schemes, the TZone ball can be had in a variety of weights from 6 to 16 pounds. Another cool aspect is the ball will glow when put under a black light, so it's great for alleys that have Cosmic Bowling.

2. Ebonite Maxim Bowling BallPrice: $51.95Pros:
Cons:
- The polyester coverstock is great for beginners as it helps the ball roll straight
- The pancake core provides consistency and good momentum on standard lanes
- The stylish, high polish ball glows under blacklights so it's perfect for cosmic bowling
- Not as durable as others
- Only 2 colors available
- Not the best ball for hooking
If you're looking to roll them straight, then the Ebonite Maxim could be the one for you as it's one of the best cheap bowling balls for beginners.
This ball features a pancake weight core, which is basically a flat disc which sits on one side of the ball and counteracts the weight loss when the ball has holes drilled into it. It's a no-frills ball which caters to beginners who are looking for consistency on standard lanes.
The Ebonite Maxim has a polyester coverstock with a high polish finish, which helps the durability of the ball by keeping scratches and nicks to a minimum. It's available in 2 colors -- Captain Galaxy and Purple Haze (pictured) -- and a variety of weighs. The ball will also give a cool glow under blacklights.

3. Columbia White DotPrice: $51.97Pros:
Cons:
- It isn't pre-drilled so you can get a comfortable, custom fit
- The polyester coverstock and high polish finish helps reduce scratching
- The pancake core helps with consistency and straight rolls
- Not as durable as higher-end balls
- Only available in 1 color
- This ball isn't the best for hooking
Another ball featuring the pancake core is the Columbia White Dot. Again, the pancake core is one that caters best for beginners as it promotes straight rolling and good momentum on standard lanes.
The polyester coverstock helps keep your ball speeds at a reasonable level while preventing hooking. It has a protective 4000 abralon finish which helps prevent scratching and damage to the cover.
For a different color scheme, check out the Columbia White Dot in Patriot Sparkle.
4. Pyramid Path Bowling BallPrice: $47.99Pros:
Cons:
- Constructed to go straight when used on dry lanes
- The plastic coverstock is designed to produce less friction on the lane, giving you more control
- A wide array of colors and weights are available
- Not designed to hook
- Constructed to glow during Cosmic Bowling, though some say the glow is faint
- Some said the cover chipped easily
If you're someone who wants a wide array of color scheme choices at a bargain price, then the Pyramid Path is one of the best cheap bowling balls for beginners you'll find. You can choose from 12 different color styles. Blue/Black/Whit is pictured.
It features a plastic coverstock so it will produce less friction on the lane, giving you more control and straighter throws, just what new players need to gain confidence. The polish finish is ideal for use on dry lanes. The ball comes new and undrilled, so you'll have to have that procedure done in order to get a custom fit to your hand.
Another bonus is that the Pyramid Path Bowling Ball comes with a 2-year warranty.
For a different Pyramid ball for under $100, learn more about the Pyramid Path Rising Pearl.
For a different Pyramid ball for under $100, learn more about the Pyramid Path Rising Pearl.
5. Storm Mix Urethane Bowling BallPrice: $67.95Pros:
Cons:
- The plastic urethane cover helps with control and staying straight
- 3-piece construction and high polish finish help with durability
- Many users find this to be a great spare ball
- On the pricey side for this list
- Not recommended for medium or heavily oiled lanes
- Only 3 colors available
The Storm Mix features 3-piece construction and a urethane cover and is designed to provide excellent control and go straight. Two things new bowlers sometimes struggle to achieve.
This ball works best on dry to low-oiled lanes, but better players have used it on lanes with more oil. It has a 3500 grit polish finish and is available in 3 vibrant colors and various weights.
The Storm Mix comes new and without holes, so you'll need to get it drilled on your own.

6. Brunswick Rhino Bowling BallPrice: $71.58Pros:
Cons:
- While still for beginners, this ball is slightly more advanced than the ones list above and is more conducive to hooking
- The reactive coverstock and the light bulb core promotes power and control
- Available in 5 bright and stylish color schemes and various weights (10 to 16 pounds)
- On the pricey side for this list
- Some users said the ball isn't very durable (cracks)
- Some thought there wasn't enough hook
Featuring a R-16 Reactive coverstock and a light bulb core, the Brunswick Rhino combines style and performance to make one the best cheap bowling bowls for beginners.
The cover and core are ideal for drier conditions, as they combine to provide power and control for more consistent shots. The ball has a Crown Factory Shine finish and is available in 5 stylish colors -- Black/Green/Orange is pictured.
This ball is slightly more advanced than the previous ones listed. You'll be able to get a little more hook with the Brunswick Rhino, but not like you'd find in a pro ball.

