6 Best Cheap Bowling Balls for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

One of the most popular balls for beginners and those who need a cheap spare is the Brunswick TZone.

Best on dry lanes, the ball has a polyester coverstock, which is perfect for newbies since it offers minimal friction so you'll have a better chance to keep it straight. The symmetric Bullet core is also recommended for beginners as the weight is equally distributed so you'll have better control.

The high polish finish will help keep scratches to a minimum, but the ball also comes with a 1-year warranty. The ball comes intact, so you'll need to get holes drilled in, but that way you'll get a custom finger fit. This can be done at most bowling alleys.

Available in 10 vibrant, stylish color schemes, the TZone ball can be had in a variety of weights from 6 to 16 pounds. Another cool aspect is the ball will glow when put under a black light, so it's great for alleys that have Cosmic Bowling.