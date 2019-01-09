Christine Arians, Bruce Arians Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christine Arians is the wife of Bruce Arians, the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She was previously instrumental in his earlier decision to retire as coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

However, Arians didn’t stay retired for long. He spent five seasons in Arizona, briefly retired, and now is coming back to coach the Buccaneers, according to ESPN. The 66-year-old Bruce Arians is entering a four-year deal in Tampa Bay, reports ESPN.

Chris Arians is also an entrepreneur involved in the relaxation industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bruce Arians Previously Retired After Proclaiming That His Wife Was ‘Done’

Bruce Arians has had a lengthy career in the National Football League. In January 2018, he retired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals, attributing the retirement to his wife and to his own health.

“It was time for my wife,” he said, according to CardsWire at that time. “She was done, and God bless her, 47 years in this business is enough.”

He also brought up his own health, including high blood pressure, CardsWire reported, quoting him as saying, “I knew I was done, too, when we had that conversation. There’s too much to live for to die on the sideline.”

Cheers to a new beginning! Happy to be joining @NFLonCBS 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/jucrOexa1z — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) May 3, 2018

His wife expressed concerns about his health, telling the York Daily Record, “It didn’t matter what level he was coaching, he always threw his entire self into it. He worked too hard and worked too long.” She added then: “I tell him, ‘Babe your body is screaming at you. You need to be less stressed. I’ve got all kind of plans for his health once he retires.”

2. Christine Arians Has Said She Avoids Other Coaches’ Wives During Games

Christine Arians has a very competitive spirit. CardsWire reported that she avoids the wives of other coaches during games because she’s so focused on her husband’s side winning.

“I actually avoid other coaches’ wives on game days. I really do,” she said on Fox Sports 910 AM. “There are some who don’t, but it’s just too hard. I want to win and they want their husband to win.”

According to CardsWire, though, Bruce Arians and his wife relax after games. “We’ll have a cocktail in the parking lot afterwards and hug each other,” the site quoted him as saying.

3. Christine & Bruce Arians Have a Foundation to Help Abused Children & Their Son Was Briefly in the NFL

When Bruce Arians initially retired, the couple’s plan was to move to Georgia and become more involved in their foundation. That’s according to the York Daily Record.

The newspaper reported that Christine and Bruce planned to live in Georgia in what they considered their “get-away home.” They wanted to spent more time with their daughter and baby grandson, according to The Daily Record. The couple has two children: Jake and Kristi Anne.

Jake was briefly a placekicker in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. On Twitter, Jake Arians says he is currently “President of Arians Family Foundation @ariansff @tdfantasy_ ➡️CoHost Authentically Unconventional💯 http://TDFANTASY.com.”

The other plan was to “still help run their Arians Family Foundation, which focuses on supporting abused and neglected children,” reported the York newspaper.

4. Christine Started a Business Called ‘The Zone’ & Urged Her Husband to Use a Relaxation Booth

Christine Arians is a businesswoman of her own. She ran a business in Arizona called The Zone, according to Fox Sports.

The site reports that Christine even “bought a specially designed relaxation booth that she uses regularly,” and it includes mood lighting, massages, and recordings. According to AZ Central, the Scottsdale business Christine started sought “to help those with career pressures or other anxieties, as well as depressed individuals, children with behavioral issues and anyone hoping to improve their performance or enhance their focus, including on the golf course.”

Happy 21st birthday to my girl Peanut! I love you baby! #AttitudeAndACocktail time!! pic.twitter.com/iH9CiazbT2 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) July 2, 2015

“He runs on adrenaline all the time. I try to get him in once a week,” Christine Arians said to Arizona Central.com. “It helps maintain his stress at manageable levels.”

5. Christine Arians Was ‘Disillusioned’ When the Steelers Let Her Husband Go Years Ago

The life of an NFL coach can be tough on a spouse. Bruce Arians was let go once by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and that didn’t please his wife for obvious reasons.

“I had admired Mike Tomlin so much. And I really thought he was a coach who really cared about his people. And for him to do this, well, I felt very disillusioned,” she told HBO’s Real Sports in 2016.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper reported that Chris Arians was making Tomlin into the “villain.”