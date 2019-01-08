Clemson’s Domination of Alabama Sent Twitter Into a Frenzy

When the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship got underway, the Clemson Tigers were floating around a six-point underdog. Many believed the Alabama Crimson Tide would continue their dominant run and be too much for freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and company.

That quickly proved to be far from the case.

Not only did Clemson hold their own with Alabama, but they dominated the game. After holding a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, the Tigers outscored Nick Saban’s team 30-3 over the next two quarters to jump out to a 44-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter. From there, they simply turned on cruise control and took home the title.

With Alabama being a decent-sized favorite, it wasn’t surprising to see Twitter and social media as a whole go a bit wild watching how the championship game played out. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from the game.

Twitter Reacts to Clemson’s Dominant Win Over Alabama

Clemson is completely and utterly obliterating Alabama. It's unimaginable. They are not letting up. #NationalChampionship — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) January 8, 2019

CLEMSON IS NOW PLAYING THEIR SECOND AND THIRD STRINGERS AGAINST ALABAMA BECAUSE ITS SUCH A BLOWOUT — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 8, 2019

Great catch by Ross. Saban looks completely shell-shocked….like there is absolutely nothing that he can do about this ass-kicking coming @AlabamaFTBL way, courtesy of @ClemsonFB. This is unreal. No one saw THIS beat down coming! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 8, 2019

I was wrong about Clemson. Dead Wrong about the Clemson offensive line. That group is the MVP of this game. So Impressive! Only thing more impressive is the plan set in place by both Clemson coordinators. They out coached Alabama tonight. I whiffed on this team & this game. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 8, 2019

Drake watching Clemson and Bama like #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/bObkHPo47Y — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) January 8, 2019

Clemson has officially replaced Alabama as the king of college football.

Dabo has built an absolute monster in South Carolina. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 8, 2019

I’m a Gamecock. Always. Forever. My Clemson friends, I hate your school, but y’all are the bees knees right now. See ya next season 🐔🏈 #BeatUNC #Gamecocks — Daniel Shaw (@RedDirtGamecock) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence & Clemson’s Offense Dominates

While there was plenty to love about Clemson’s performance against Alabama, Lawrence put on a show in the win. He completed 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns while not needing to throw much in the fourth quarter. Lawrence showed an impressive rapport with freshman Justyn Ross as well, who caught six passes for 153 yards and a 74-yard touchdown.

Lawrence was arguably the brightest star, but sophomore running back Travis Etienne had a hat-trick of touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) while totaling 86 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Tee Higgins also found the end zone while adding 81 yards on three receptions.

The Tigers defense also did their job, locking down Alabama’s offense in multiple key moments. Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, he was intercepted twice as well. The Crimson Tide’s running game was held somewhat in check too, as Najee Harris led the way with 59 yards while Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs totaled 57 and 47 yards, respectively.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Clemson’s Justyn Ross Makes Unreal One-Handed Catch