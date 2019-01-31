Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup After Kristaps Porziņgis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks are nearing a trade with Kristaps Porzingis as the centerpiece, per The New York Times’ Marc Stein. “The Dallas Mavericks are nearing a trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks, according to league sources,” Stein tweeted.

Here are the full details of the Mavericks-Knicks trade, per The New York Times.

Dallas agreed to take on the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to facilitate the acquisition of Porzingis, according to the people. The Knicks are poised to receive Dennis Smith Jr., the prized second-year guard, from Dallas and future first-round draft compensation, as well as the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews. …Dallas will be able to pair Porzingis — who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July — with its star rookie Luka Doncic.

The final details of the potential trade have not been released, but Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly involved in the deal. Here’s a look at the Mavs new lineup with what we know so far about the deal. We will update once the final trade detailed are announced and the roster is likely to look different. Porzingis is also still recovering from injury, and this lineup is based on when the big man is fully healthy.

Dallas Mavericks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup With Kristaps Porzingis

C- Kristaps Porzingis, Salah Mejri

PF- Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Dirk Nowitzki, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Ray Spalding

SF- Harrison Barnes, Dorian Finney-Smith

SG- Tim Hardaway Jr.,Devin Harris, Courtney Lee, Ryan Broekhoff

PG- Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, J.J. Barea

There is a debate on when Porzingis will return to the floor as the Knicks were reportedly attempting to sit him for the season. Trade talks between the Knicks and Mavericks escalated quickly after news broke today that the big man preferred a trade away from New York.

Porzingis Will Be a Restricted Free Agent in 2019

Porzingis is still on a cap-friendly rookie contract, but can become a restricted free agent in 2019. This means Porzingis can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Mavericks have the right to match any offer.