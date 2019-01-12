Damien Williams Wife Lilly Flaunts Golden Baby Bump in Bikini Throwback

Damien Williams’ wife Lilly took to Instagram on Thursday to share some throwback photos of herself when she was pregnant. Lilly Williams didn’t just post any old baby bump photo, however; she uploaded a couple of shots from a maternity shoot that she did while wearing a dazzling bikini with her entire body covered in gold paint.

The stunning photos were taken near the ocean and captured a very special time in Lilly’s life.

“I wore my pregnancy with pride …thank you for my angel,” she captioned the post, tagging Damien. If you scroll through the series of pics, you will see that Lilly shared some specials snaps that she and her husband took together. Wearing a red bikini in these couple shots, Lilly completely rocked her baby bump. She and Damien look so happy in the photos — even in one that was taken underwater!

Lilly finished up the photo series with one very candid shot from the hospital after she gave birth.

You can check out the pictures below.

Damien and Lilly Williams welcomed their daughter back in 2017. Damien doesn’t share too much about his personal life on social media. In fact, he has only shared one photo of his wife and their baby girl on social media over the past year. The post was meant to welcome Lilly to Instagram, as she just made a new Instagram in 2019.

“New year…new IG,” she captioned her very first post — a selfie.

Lilly will more than likely be heading to Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon to watch her hubby and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Kick off is at 4:35 p.m.