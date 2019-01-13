Derrick Rose ‘has been a machine’ says Mavs owner, Mark Cuban

Derrick Rose has a new supporter in the NBA: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban.

“He has been a machine,” Mark Cuban told Basketball Society Online scribe, Landon Buford.

“It is the all-time comeback season of comeback seasons except guys coming back straight up from injury. Shooting 45 or 44.7 percent or whatever it is ridiculous congrats to him.”

Rose, 30, has had a resurgence this season after multiple seasons of injuries.

The youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011, Rose was part of a few Bulls playoff runs.

The Chicago south-side native is currently one of the leading vote getters in next month’s NBA All Star Game. Rightly so, he’s veraging 18 points and almost 5 assists this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He’s shown flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers. But this year with the Minnesota Timberwolves is special.

“When you’re somebody, you just don’t lose it,” Chicago Bulls forward, Jabari Parker told me via Scoop B Radio.

Kevin Garnett is rocking with D-Rose too!

“I would definitely say he’s one of the top guards,” KG told me recently.

Derrick Rose returned to action Friday after missing the previous six games because of an ankle injury.

According to Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine, with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ recent coaching change, D-Rose could be seeing an increase in minutes. In Friday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Rose played 27 minutes, 30 seconds, scoring 21 points.

Hine also noted that Rose’s usage rate of 25.1 percent entering Friday was second-highest on the team behind Karl-Anthony Towns. “Derrick has always been great,” Karl-Anthony Towns recently told me.

“He’s done an amazing job. He works tremendously hard. Obviously he’s working just as hard on the court, off the court with rehab and everything.”

“I’m happy to see him playing. I hope he has a healthy year, and that’s with all of this. If he stays healthy, you know what you’re going to get from D-Rose.”

Phoenix Suns guard, Jamal Crawford still recognizes Rose as one of the game’s elite guards.

“His athleticism is still there,” Crawford told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s still as fast as any guard out there. He would have some practices where he’d just dominate and get to the lane at will, hit shots, hit mid-range shots and floaters, all the reasons people love him. And he can do all those things. He would just run back so nonchalant, like I could do this whenever I want. He didn’t say that, but his play was so easy for him, so I think that’s something he’s going to show more this year and people will be pleasantly surprised.”

Also worth noting this season: 25.1 percent of the T-Wolves’ possessions ended with Rose attempting a shot, committing a turnover or going to the free-throw line when Rose is on the floor.